NewLeftHeader

broken clouds

58.8°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 12, Issue 99  |  December 11, 2020

A very berry Christmas to you 121120

A very berry Christmas to you: It’s time to get your Toyon!

Did you know? Toyon, pictured here at Aliso/Wood Canyons Wilderness Park, is common in the western part of California. It’s a major component of the coastal sage scrub plant community. It should be fruiting soon alongside the trails near Barbara’s Lake, too.

It is said that early settlers in Southern California mistook it for holly – hence the name Hollywood. No one knows for sure if this is the true origin of the name, but it’s a fun theory. 

A very Toyon

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Lynette Brasfield

Toyon, otherwise known as Christmas berries, in Wood Canyon

The berries, which mature in the fall, are consumed by birds, including mockingbirds, American robins, and cedar waxwings, as well as coyotes. They don’t taste too good to humans, though – too acidic.

You could say that the shrub is Nature’s Christmas tree. Who needs tinsel when you have Toyon?

(Laguna Canyon Foundation says that the trails are being “loved to death” now that people are hiking and biking instead of going to gyms that are closed because of COVID-19 restrictions. They estimate that three times as many folks are using the trails than this time last year.

You might want to consider a Christmas contribution to help LCF maintain our wilderness area and protect our wildlife. Their website is www.lagunacanyon.org – you’ll also find some wonderfully educational blog posts there!)

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Maggi Henrikson, Samantha Washer, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2020 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.