NewLeftHeader

broken clouds

58.8°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 12, Issue 99  |  December 11, 2020

Dane Selznick named new coach of LBHS 121120

Dane Selznick named new coach of LBHS Girls’ Sand Volleyball team

Veteran volleyball coach Dane Selznick was this week named the 2021 Varsity Coach for the highly successful Laguna Beach High School Girls’ Sand Volleyball team.

Selznick coached USA Olympic tandems of Barbra Fontana/Linda Robertson Hanley (Atlanta 1996), Rob Heidger/Kevin Wong (Sydney 2000), and Kerri Walsh/Misty May-Treanor (Athens Gold Medal 2004). 

Dane Selznick Walsh and May Treanor

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Coach Selznick

Coach Dane Selznick with Kerri Walsh and Misty May-Treanor, Gold Medal champions in the 2004 Olympics

The Santa Monica native was honored as one of the “Legends of the Beach” in 1997 and is considered by Volleyball Magazine as one of the top 10 defensive players of all-time. As a beach world champion he was a finalist in 43 tournaments (15 wins), and as a coach he has worked with over 2,000 professional players and four different National teams.

Dane was selected to be on the inaugural Southern California All-CIF Boys’ Volleyball team in 1973 representing Palisades High School and is the son of the late beach volleyball legend Gene Selznick.

The Laguna Beach Girls’ Sand Volleyball team will be competing in its eighth season with an all-time record of 71-16, including two State Finals appearances. 

Last year’s heavily favored squad had the COVID-19 shortened season end at 2-0.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Maggi Henrikson, Samantha Washer, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2020 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.