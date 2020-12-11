NewLeftHeader

broken clouds

58.8°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 12, Issue 99  |  December 11, 2020

Dennis’ Tidbits 121120

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE

December 11, 2020

A feast (of waves) fit for a queen

Dennis 5Tuesday’s high of 83 in Laguna tied the record high temperature for the date set way back in 1959, as that year strong, very dry Santanas invaded the area with humidity levels down to a bone-dry 10 percent even at water’s edge. The offshores just happened to coincide with a nice 3 to 6-foot NW swell. 

It was opening day at the Queen of the Coast, better known as Rincon, one of the best point breaks in the world, as 75-100 players were ready to dance on the Queen’s epic waves groomed super clean by the 80-degree Santanas. 

Up north, about 300 miles away at Mavericks in Half Moon Bay, the swell was really hitting with sets up to 30 ft, and it was even offshore way up there. Steamer Lane in Santa Cruz was firing at a consistent 20-25 ft with offshore winds as well. Tuesday was one of those epic days along the entire coast of California. It was definitely worth ditching work or school as it’s a rare occasion when you get a strong NW swell with strong offshore winds. It’s been a while since that happened.

The spot was first discovered by the Spanish way back in the 19th century and was named Rinconada del Mar, meaning Little Corner by the Sea. The early Spaniards remarked “Rinconada tiene olas bonitos,” meaning the spot had beautiful waves. Maybe they knew something was up with its majestic peelers even way back then. 

Rincon was ridden for the first time sometime in the late 1920s by early surf pioneer George Freeth and the legendary Hawaiian Duke Kahanamoku. They were the only two guys in the water! How lucky were they? Throughout the 30s and 40s Rincon had been ridden by only a few, like the legendary Bob Simmons and Micky “da Cat’s” dad. 

The epic swell on January 10, 1953 saw the Queen macking at a solid 15-20 ft with only ten guys out, but the word was getting out about these very special waves. Back then we didn’t have the luxury of satellite maps, and the like, but the guys that surfed it back then noticed that Rincon only shined in the late fall and winter, and was flat from early spring through early fall. 

They also rode a famous surf point break to the south known as Malibu Point and that place was on during the summer and very early fall. The young riders back then didn’t know about Baja swells, Southern Hemisphere swells or North Pacific swells, or the direction of such wave events. They only knew that Malibu was a summer break and Rincon was a winter break.

By the late 50s and early 60s, Rincon was very much on the map with as many as 75-100 players out on a good swell even on weekdays!

I surfed Rincon for the first time in early December of 1962 on a clean glassy 3 to 4-foot playful day. I had a brand new 9-4 Wardy surfboard from Laguna that was shaped by legendary shaper Terry Martin. My surfing improved twofold just from riding the Queen’s elegant peelers. That’s how performance enhancing those waves are. 

Since that introduction to the royal Queen’s waves, I reckon I have surfed Rincon at least 500 times in 58 years, having never missed a winter, even when I was stationed in Hawaii. I would take a 15-day furlough in December and come back to the mainland for the holidays to be with Mom and Pop in 1968 and 1969. 

In 1967 my folks came over to Hawaii where I was stationed at Hickam Air Force Base, right next to Pearl Harbor, and the next month in January of 1968 I took a 15-day leave back to the mainland and caught epic Rincon five consecutive days. That’s how much the place means to me. 

I haven’t surfed it yet this winter, but you can be sure I will at some point and keep this string alive! I want my ashes spread there but hopefully a long time from now, as I’ve still got a lot of waves to ride while I’m still above ground! 

Have a great weekend, ALOHA!

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Maggi Henrikson, Samantha Washer, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2020 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.