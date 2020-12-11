NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 99  |  December 11, 2020

Police Files 121120

Police Files

Local woman faces two counts of murder for Tuesday evening Newport Coast vehicle crash

Grace Elizabeth Coleman, 22, of Newport Beach, has been charged with two counts of murder for crashing into a Santa Ana family’s car, killing a husband and wife while she was allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol. The couple’s three young daughters were seriously injured. Prosecutors are alleging her blood alcohol level was more than .20 percent at the time of the collision.

Police Files Grace Elizabeth Coleman

Courtesy of Laguna Beach Police Department

Grace Elizabeth Coleman mugshot from prior suspected DUI arrest in August 2020

Coleman is charged with two felony counts of murder, one felony count of driving under the influence of alcohol causing bodily injury, one felony count of driving with a blood alcohol of .08 percent or more causing bodily injury, and one felony count of hit and run with injury. She has also been charged with three felony enhancements of great bodily injury for causing injuries to all three of the couple’s daughters. 

Immediately following the collision, Coleman allegedly attempted to leave the scene but was apprehended by Newport Beach Police nearby.

Coleman has also been charged with one misdemeanor count of driving under the influence of alcohol and one misdemeanor count of driving with a blood alcohol of .08 percent or more in connection with an August 29, 2020 arrest in Laguna Beach. 

Coleman faces a maximum sentence of 34 years and eight months to life in state prison if convicted on all charges.

She is a 2017 graduate of Laguna Beach High School and had attended Santa Barbara City College.

Gabriela Andrade, 28, of Santa Ana, and her husband, Henry Saldana-Meija, 27, of Santa Ana, were driving with their three daughters, ages 1, 4 and 5, near the intersection of Pelican Hill Road and Newport Coast Drive Tuesday evening, Dec. 8. At approximately 7:46 p.m., Coleman is accused of running a red light and crashing into the family’s vehicle, killing both parents and seriously injuring their three daughters who were secured in car seats. 

“Three young girls are orphans because of the selfish decision of a stranger,” said Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer. “Everyone knows how dangerous drinking and driving or using drugs and driving is, and that it is a crime. Yet over and over again people choose to get behind the wheel after drinking or using drugs, and they are killing innocent people and destroying lives. This has to stop. Children should not have to grow up without their parents because someone decided to make the wrong decision and get behind the wheel while intoxicated.” 

Coleman is presently under police supervision at the hospital and her bail has been set at $2,000,000.

Senior Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Walker of the Homicide Unit is prosecuting this case.

Fundraiser for family of couple killed Tuesday in traffic collision underway

Police Files family GoFundMe

Courtesy of GoFundMe

A GoFundMe account has been established for the family of Gabriela Andrade, 28, of Santa Ana, and Henry Saldana-Meija, 27, of Santa Ana, who were killed Tuesday night, Dec. 8 in a tragic Newport Coast traffic collision. The couple leaves behind three young daughters, 5, 4 and 1, who were also seriously injured in the accident.

A 22-year-old Newport Beach woman driving a Range Rover is accused of running a red light while driving under the influence and colliding with the family’s Nissan Versa.

By yesterday afternoon, the account had exceeded $100,000 while showing more than 1,500 donors.

The GoFundMe can be accessed here at Gabriela .A. and Henry .S. Expenses.

 

