 Volume 12, Issue 99  |  December 11, 2020

Chabad hosts first-ever Chanukah Car Menorah Parade in Laguna Beach on Sunday

Amid the ongoing pandemic, Chabad recognizes the crucial importance of bringing Chanukah’s message of light and hope to the Laguna Beach community. To safely do so, Chabad Laguna Beach will be having a first-ever Car Menorah Parade on Sunday, Dec 13 at 5 p.m., with menorah-topped cars, Chanukah flags, and festive Chanukah music.

The parade route will begin at Chabad Jewish Center at 30804 S Coast Hwy and travel down PCH towards Boat Canyon, in a unique Chanukah celebration promoting holiday awareness.

The parade will culminate at the Chabad Jewish Center with a socially distanced outdoor giant menorah lighting and individually packaged latkes and Chanukah goodies for all participants, as well as glow in the dark surprises for all children. 

To partake in the parade, RSVP to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., or call the Chabad office at (949) 499-0770. 

Chabad Surfboard Menorah

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

The iconic Surfboard Menorah will be lit daily at Laguna Main Beach

The Car Menorah Parade is part of the worldwide Chanukah campaign launched by the Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory, in 1973. The campaign highlights and encourages the central theme of the holiday – publicizing the story of the Chanukah miracle and the victory of light over darkness, a message of hope greatly needed today. 

This year has seen illness, death, quarantine, closures, and business collapses, all amidst an overwhelming sense of sheer confusion and despair. In light of this heightened sense of urgency to share the message, spirit, and hope of Chanukah, the Chabad-Lubavitch movement worldwide is preparing the largest Chanukah awareness campaign in history.

This year’s global campaign will see Chabad reach 8 million Jews in more than 100 countries. With safety measures limiting many in-person gatherings, Chabad will erect some 15,000 large public menorahs, which will be seen by millions on streets and public squares around the world, including in front of landmarks such as the White House, the Eiffel Tower, and the Kremlin.

Chabad-organized menorah parades will see over 6,500 Chanukah menorah-topped cars hit the road, bringing the Chanukah message of hope and joy through the city and into residential neighborhoods, allowing families to safely share the joy and light of Chanukah with pride. 

With many events curtailed, others opting for a drive-in model, and many people isolating, Chabad will help families bring the light and celebration of Chanukah into their homes and will distribute approximately 32 million Chanukah candles, more than 700,000 menorah kits, 350,000 family at-home Chanukah kits, and 2.5 million holiday guides in 17 languages.

Chabad Laguna Beach will also be lighting a menorah throughout the week at the Montage Laguna Beach. 

The iconic Surfboard Menorah will be lit daily at Main Beach, and this year the city will be putting up a menorah at the Promenade. Virtual holiday celebrations will be taking place on Zoom for Hebrew School and community children, Holocaust survivors, and for our friends at Glenwood House.

Chanukah began this year on the evening of Thursday, Dec 10, and concludes the evening of Friday, Dec 18. Chanukah commemorates the miraculous victory of the small Jewish army over the mighty Syrian Greek empire, and the miracle of the oil that burned for eight days. 

In commemoration, Jews celebrate Chanukah for eight days by lighting an eight-branched candelabrum known as a menorah. Today, people of all faiths consider the holiday a symbol and message of the triumph of freedom over oppression, of spirit over matter, of light over darkness. 

For additional holiday information, visit www.chabadoflaguna.com.

 

