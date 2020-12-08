NewLeftHeader

 December 8, 2020

Laguna Playhouse presents Karen Carpenter 120820

Laguna Playhouse presents Karen Carpenter-inspired virtual holiday special

Laguna Playhouse is excited to present the virtual concert Merry Christmas Darling: Heidi Kettenring Sings Karen Carpenter. This video-on-demand performance is available for purchase through 5 p.m. on December 25, with viewing available December 11 - 28.

Chicago’s favorite leading lady Heidi Kettenring (Wicked, Broadway in Chicago) and her exceptional band present the timeless treasures and holiday hits of Karen Carpenter. A storyteller sure to stir the heart, multi-award-winner Kettenring tenderly chronicles Carpenter’s troubles and triumphs with a familiar angelic radiance. 

Around the Town Chicago calls the show, “Glorious. An elegant, tear jerking, sing along concert event.” Songs include “Close To You,” “Merry Christmas Darling,” “For All We Know,” and “The Christmas Song.” The show is produced by Chicago-based company Artists Lounge Live. 

Heidi Kettenring is best known for starring as Nessarose in the blockbuster musical Wicked (Broadway in Chicago). Her national tours include Disney’s Beauty and the Beast (Belle). 

Chicago-based concert company Artists Lounge Live presents popular music of yesterday performed by singular talents of today. “Superb musicianship and powerful storytelling set us apart. Our company of headliners honor their musical icons with mastery, intimacy, and empathy. With the music as our guide we explore the cultural landscape of America both then and now. Through popular music, our shared heritage, we offer audiences an authentic emotional connection. We believe in the restorative power of live entertainment for both the individual and the community.”

Ticket proceeds will provide crucial support to Laguna Playhouse. Tickets are available for $35 at www.lagunaplayhouse.com. To view concert, patrons must have a high-speed internet connection. 

For more information, visit www.lagunaplayhouse.com.

 

