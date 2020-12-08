Avoid the blues – and the blahs: The Susi Q has seasonal suggestions to improve your mood
This year, we’re all home for the holidays – or most of us are – but not in the usual meaning of the phrase, which conjures up living rooms packed with family members from across the country and tables laden with fragrant festive food.
Instead, we’re likely celebrating the season with just a few members of our “bubble,” if we’re lucky, and alone, if we’re not so lucky.
The latter group includes many older adults, who are particularly vulnerable not just to the virus, but to the isolation and depression which it can bring in its wake.
Kay Wenger, (LMFT, LPCC), Laguna Beach Seniors at The Susi Q’s Behavioral Health Supervisor, offers a few suggestions that family members, especially adult children and their parents, might want to consider to ease the holiday blues during this strange and stressful year.
Celebrate the season, not just the day
“Parcel out visits from family members to your loved ones over the week, so that they have several occasions to look forward to instead of one big event – of course practicing safe COVID practices such as social distancing and masks,” she says.
“Perhaps schedule one visit or Zoom call every other day, with different family members and friends included each time.
“Setting up an ongoing ritual is also helpful, for example promising to call at a certain time every Sunday evening, or planning a virtual dinner together once a week. Maybe everyone on the call makes the same dish to enhance the sense of companionship. Or they could open gifts together at the same time.
“A regular reminder of how much someone is loved makes a big difference,” she adds.
Watch TV programs that bring you joy
Kay also recommends asking a tech-savvy friend, volunteer, or grandchild to help you queue up your favorite holiday movies and upcoming entertainment on your TV, so that you need only press one or two buttons to connect to programs and memories that bring you joy.
“Consider fun, upbeat programs like The Great British Baking Show, or favorite comedies,” she recommends. “Recall happy Christmases and New Years’ of the past, and mull over ways to have family get-togethers when this crisis is over.”
Click on photo for a larger image
Submitted photo
Kay Wenger, LMFT, LPCC, Susi Q’s Behavioral Health Supervisor, offers wonderful suggestions to put a smile on your face this festive season
Making a plan for travel in mid to late 2021 can be uplifting – just make sure any expenses paid now are fully refundable if the situation changes. To add to the fun, there are websites that offer “virtual vacations” for a nominal fee, such as www.thefivecousins.com.
Kay also reminds Lagunans of The Susi Q’s Feeling the Blues program, which provides free counseling by qualified therapists to anyone over 55 years of age who is feeling depressed or anxious or is having any other problems coping.
“Loved ones should be alert for changes in their partner’s moods,” she says.
“Watch out for sleep and appetite changes, or feelings of hopelessness or worthlessness, which can be the first signs of a mood disorder. Don’t let the blahs turn to blues and then to serious depression.”
Most important of all, Kay emphasizes, is to give ourselves a holiday break from the news and social media.
“Hearing about increasing cases and mortality rates isn’t helpful, it just exacerbates existing fears. Stick to safe COVID-19 practices and turn off the TV news.”
Choose from Susi Q’s 50 Zoom offerings
Nadia Babayi, executive director of Laguna Beach Seniors at The Susi Q, reminds adults of all ages of the plethora of Zoom offerings available through the organization.
“We’ll be running our programs throughout December, and they cover the gamut, from fitness classes yoga and dance, to bridge and bingo, to discussion groups,” she notes.
“In addition, our support groups, from the Alzheimer’s Caregivers Support Group to the Men’s Support Group, provide the opportunity for people in similar situations to share their challenges as well as solutions. That can be very comforting.”
Click on photo for a larger image
Submitted photo
Masked volunteers wrap gifts for Susi Q’s Adopt-A-Senior project – it’s not only tots who need cheer! – Linda Soursby (top left), Ellen Mortimer (top right), Kristin Martin (kneeling), and Tracy Steele (not pictured)
One Susi Q member wrote that she has been very cautious and staying home. “But I’ve been filled with contentment at being able to keep up with my charitable activities through virtual and FaceTime connections.
“Through Zoom classes provided by Susi Q and other organizations, I have been able to remain in touch with friends and continue taking many educational classes.”
The Susi Q even offers advice on how to Zoom!
Nadia Babayi says that older adults have adapted remarkably well to the technology.
“We now have about 50 online programs, attracting more than 4,000 total enrollments,” she says. “It’s a testimony to the hard work of our staff and volunteers and the flexibility of our members aged 55 and up.”
Exercise! How about a photo safari?
Kay has another important suggestion: “Exercise!” she recommends. “Even if it’s just a short walk outside, it can do wonders for your mood.”
Susi Q fan and local artist Joan Gladstone has a great idea to make walks more interesting: “I’ll continue what I’m calling my ‘photo safari’ walks,” she says. “Not only does having a photo mission make walking more fun, the best images inspire me to paint new oil paintings.
“I carry my iPhone in my hand to be ready to take images that may change in an instant, such as a little girl in a hot pink bathing suit focused on digging sand at Main Beach or an unusual swirling wave at Table Rock Beach,” adds Joan, who exhibits her work at Gallery Q (www.galleryq.org) at The Susi Q and also the Quorum Gallery in North Laguna.
Click on photo for a larger image
Submitted photo
“Flow,” by Joan Gladstone, inspired by a beach walk
If you can’t venture far from home, a stroll around the neighborhood offers the possibility of taking photos of unusual mailboxes, or every red flower, or unusual garden decorations visible from the street.
Active seniors can also set a goal of hiking trails they haven’t hiked or biked before, or walk beaches they’ve not previously visited.
For example, Joan’s husband, Ed, applied for a visitor’s pass so that he can ride his bicycle on the base at Camp Pendleton.
“It’s a great place for cyclists in the cooler fall and winter months because there’s limited traffic, interesting sights to see, and some good climbs,” Joan explains.
Consider taking up a new hobby, such as pressing flowers, which would fit right in with taking a walk – as long as the neighbors don’t mind you plucking a few blossoms from their yard.
And of course there are the old standbys – jigsaws, crossword puzzles, and even adult coloring books, which might be a fun activity to do with a grandchild while FaceTiming or Zooming.
“The important thing is to stay connected,” Kay concludes. “And always remember, The Susi Q is here for you. Email Martha Hernandez at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call (949) 715-8104 to get set up with counseling sessions or to find resources to help you, whatever your challenges.
“It’s not weak to need help – not at all, it’s a sign of strength – and this is an especially stressful time.”
Adds Nadia Babayi: “Remember, you don’t need the latest technology to reach out to The Susi Q – just one phone call puts you through to a live person.”
For more information about The Susi Q’s programs, visit www.thesusiq.org.