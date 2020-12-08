NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 98  |  December 8, 2020

Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce holds First Annual 120820

Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce holds First Annual Holiday Window Decorating Contest

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Do you “snow” what time it is? It’s time for the first ever Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce Window Decorating Contest! 

“We wanted to bring a little jolly to an otherwise very difficult year. We feel like we have terrific participation for a first-time event,” explains Chamber CEO Paula Hornbuckle-Arnold. “If you are out and about shopping or visiting make sure to take an ‘elfie’ in front of one of our participating businesses.” 

Laguna Beach AREO

Click on photo for a larger image

AREO

Participating businesses include: Amenah, AREO, Boys & Girls Club, Bushard’s Pharmacy, CJ Rose, Kristalle, Laguna Art Supply, Laguna Beach Historical Society, Miche McClendon Jewelry, Naked Dog Bistro, Nuance Home & Lifestyle, Pacific Marine Mammal Center, RE/MAX One, Six Summit Gallery, Assistance League, Tuvalu Home, and Zinc Café & Market. 

Laguna Beach REMAX

Click on photo for a larger image

RE/MAX One 

There will be a Grand Prize and a People’s Choice Award. There are two ways to vote: you can scan the QR code on the Chamber’s posters located around town or you can log onto www.ThinkLagunaFirst.org, choose Holiday Promotion, and select your favorite. 

Laguna Beach Art Supply

Click on photo for a larger image

Laguna Art Supply 

Hornbuckle-Arnold said that she has really enjoyed “wrapping” up her Chamber career with this light festive promotion. “My goal has been and always will be trying to create fun opportunities for locals to shop and stay in town. I hope while you are out viewing the decorative windows you pop into a business and say hello and buy an item or gift card!” 

For more information about The LB Chamber of Commerce, go to www.lagunabeachchamber.org.

 

