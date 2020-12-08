NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 98  |  December 8, 2020

FOA’s monthly virtual concert series pays tribute 120820

FOA’s monthly virtual concert series pays tribute to Al Jarreau on Friday

The Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach’s online concert series in partnership with Yamaha continues with another dynamic online performance by jazz singer Darryl Walker. 

On Friday, Dec 11, kick back and relax as Darryl Walker pays tribute to the memorable hits of legendary jazz singer Al Jarreau with a pre-recorded concert performance from the Festival of Arts grounds. 

Since early childhood, when he could belt out “Sittin’ on the Dock of the Bay” with the passion of Otis Redding, Darryl has grown into one of the most exceptional vocal talents in the industry and has graced some of the most notable venues and exclusive private events, as well as notable jazz and R&B concerts in the country.

FOA's monthly

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

FOA presents virtual concert by Darryl Walker paying tribute to Al Jarreau on Friday 

In addition to his stunning vocal abilities, Darryl is known for his amazing talent on the saxophone. Specializing in R&B, Pop, Blues, and Jazz, Darryl has lit up countless live shows and recording sessions with leads and backgrounds –  adding vocals or sax for a bevy of labels: Tabu, A&M, Motown, Mesa Blue Moon Records, Northern Blues, and Ripa Records. It’s easy to see what has made this artist a favorite with so many celebrity, society and corporate clients across the nation.

Darryl Walker currently tours with his own band (Darryl F Walker Band) Greg Adams and East Bay Soul as lead vocalist and saxophonist, and Haute Chile Productions as lead vocalist, saxophonist, and percussionist.

The virtual Concerts on the Screen series is presented in partnership with Yamaha and allows fans the opportunity to enjoy their favorite summer Fine Arts Show performances from the comfort of home. 

Festival of Arts Concerts on the Screen Monthly Series Schedule:

--December 11: An Al Jarreau Tribute – Darryl Walker

--January 29, 2021: A Luther Vandross Tribute – Terry Steele

Tickets are $25 per household for the general public and free with registration for Festival members. 

To register and purchase tickets today visit www.foapom.com/event/virtual-concert-walker/. Pre-registration is required. 

To stay up to date on all things Pageant of the Masters and Fine Arts Show visit www.foapom.com or follow @FestivalPageant on social media. 

To support the Festival of Arts, please visit www.foapom.com/supportnow.

 

