Laguna restaurants shift once again to takeout only

By Diane Armitage

Recent stay-at-home orders went into effect on Sunday evening at 10 p.m. It’s the first large-scale shutdown since our early spring months and is expected to last at least three weeks.

Along with sweeping closure changes, all restaurants are to cease outdoor dining and move, once again, to takeout/to-go service only.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Sapphire.Cellar.Craft.Cook

As of Sunday night, every Laguna Beach restaurant is dialed back to takeout only

Restaurants everywhere – including those in Laguna Beach – certainly flinched at the news.

Typically in Laguna Beach, the month of December is chock-full of group dining events and happy reunions of families and friends. During our sleepier winter months (October through mid-March), December is that redeeming month that helps restaurants get ahead of their billing and sock-in again for the first quarter’s quieter days.

With no group dining or holiday events on the books, the added closure of outdoor dining is disappointing to all and worrisome to many.

This is why it’s all the more important for locals and Laguna fans to support the restaurants they love with takeout and to-go orders. Fortunately, our Laguna restaurateurs have this takeout thing down to a science.

“When we first opened up for dining this summer, it was crazy because we had orders coming in from everywhere,” said Reunion Kitchen’s Scott McIntosh.

“People were sitting inside, sitting outside, driving up for curbside delivery, calling in for takeout, and then you’d have those people or their delivery drivers popping in randomly to pick up their food and drinks. It was nuts, particularly for the kitchen. But, once we got a handle on it, I kind of wondered why we hadn’t been doing more of this takeout program all along,” he added.

To every season, churn, churn, churn

Last spring, even after restaurants were allowed to start takeout programs, some Laguna restaurants took their time getting mobilized. This time around, they were on it like white on rice. As I started texting and DMing my restaurateurs, they were pinging back almost immediately with their new plans.

Over the next few days, many Laguna restaurants will continue to offer their entire menu for takeout while they work on menus that are more applicable to the season and family meals. Others simply turned a page, loaded a new menu to their website, and were off and running early this morning.

Restaurants currently offering takeout & to-go

The following is just a listing of restaurants that were able to get back with me before Monday’s deadline. I’m updating my Online Restaurant Directory at www.TheBestofLagunaBeach.com, too. The directory will go live on Wednesday afternoon, offering much more detail, live links to menus, and more.

Restaurant owners, please continue to contact me at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to be included in the largest, up-to-the-minute directory, and readers feel free to opt-in for weekly email updates on creative news from our restaurateurs as we continue to support or restaurants through this holiday season.

Asada Taco + Beer – full menu, including liquor. Monday through Thursday, 11:30 a.m. - 8 p.m. (Taco Tuesdays go one hour longer to 9 p.m.); Friday, 11:30 a.m. - 9 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.; and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Avila’s El Ranchito – full menu, including liquor (and margaritas, of course), Taco Tuesday special still in play. Open daily, 11:30 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Ben Brown’s Pantry (at The Ranch Laguna Beach) – same takeout menu and hours, 7 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Broadway by Amar Santana – Chef Amar started curbside pickup yesterday (Monday) with full menu availability. After this week, he will be ringing the menu down in size, adding more daily specials and family-style choices. Hours are roughly 5 - 9 p.m.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Brussels Bistro

Brussel’s Bistro has started monthly subscription packs of food

Brussels Bistro – The first to come up with vacuum-packed meals that could easily be boiled in a bag, Brussels found great success last spring. During their busy summer, they simply expanded on that goodness with family meals and over-ready comfort food in same vacuum-packed fashion. Brussels has also created a new subscription – 10 meals a month for just $89 a month. (Ahem. Are you kidding me? I already subscribed!) And they deliver everywhere in Southern California, thanks to UPS. Place your order a day in advance, pick it up the following day between 3 and 5 p.m. No pickup on Sundays and Mondays in Laguna Beach, and orders placed on Saturdays and Sundays are earmarked for Tuesday pickup.

Driftwood Kitchen & The Deck – Chef Rainer Schwarz is combining his best-sellers at his two restaurants with one new takeout menu offering burgers, seafood, cocktails, wines, and more. Tuesday through Sunday, 11:30 a.m. - 8 p.m. daily.



Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of GG’s Bistro

GG’s is ramping up its Christmas Market window display. Pick up great food and add market items for those last-minute gifts, too.

GG’s Bistro – full menu, including liquor, as well as a growing Christmas Market of gifts, decor, gift baskets, and plenty of seasonal baked goods (in baskets and sold separately!). 11:30 a.m. - 8 p.m. daily.

Harley Laguna Beach – award-wining Chef Greg Daniels says he’s keeping his entire menu in play, along with regular hours through this initial transition. (Now is the time to comfort yourself with his magnificent Chicken Pot Pie). Hours are noon - 8 p.m. daily.

La Sirena – it’s bustling business as usual with both La Sirena locations (downtown and SoLag). I’m not sure I’ve ever seen a more efficient takeout system than what I’ve witnessed at the SoLag location. These folks are a machine. Craft beers and house margaritas also available to go. Daily, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Beach Beer Company

Who wouldn’t want free delivery of fresh beer named after all of Laguna Beach’s namesakes? Laguna Beach Beer has a delivery plan in play.

Laguna Beach Beer Company – crowlers and growlers are back with specially priced 4-packs and curated brewmaster pack specials. Get orders in by Tuesday and Thursday at midnight, and they’ll bring fresh beer to your door every Wednesday and Friday. New hours: Sunday through Wednesday, noon to 6 p.m.; Thursday through Saturday, noon to 7 p.m.

Lost Pier Cafe – full menu for breakfast, lunch, and early dinner right smack on the beach. You can’t eat on the patio anymore, but you do have a most amicable beach to accommodate you. Daily, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Lumberyard – Since the first round last spring, Owner Cary Redfearn has simply been expanding his online offerings with the full menu in play through cocktails, beer and wine, and desserts (sorry, but I will never let you forget about Lumberyard’s Apple Cobbler). Family packs of chicken dinners and BBQ rib dinners give you all the comfort you need. All wine bottles are 30 percent off, too. Hours are currently 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Mandarin King – full menu of family-style options. Monday through Thursday, 11:30 a.m. - 9 p.m.; Friday, 11:30 a.m. - 9:30 p.m., Saturday, noon - 9:30 p.m.; Sunday, 3 - 9 p.m.

Mozambique Steakhouse – Although weekly happy hour and daily specials aren’t in play, Mozambique is still offering its gigantic dinner menu, along with kids’ menus, family-sized catering trays, and a la carte options for takeout. All beer, wine, and spirit bottles are for sale, too. Hours are Monday through Friday, 3 to 9 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 1 to 9 p.m.

Nick’s Laguna Beach – full menu available starting today (Tuesday) and every week, Tuesdays through Sunday, noon to 8:30 p.m.

Nirvana Grille – Chef Lindsay is continuing to offer her successful pop-up market with produce, meats, seafoods, and grocery, as well as takeout from her menu. A redesigned to-go menu offers traditional sustainable packaging or a dining room experience with porcelain plates on deposit and an exchange plan. Family meals for two and four people will continue, and Christmas menus and Chef cooking classes are in the works, too. Tuesday through Sunday, 3:30 - 8 p.m., same day orders are available when received by 10 a.m.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Diane Armitage

Happily, my favorite crab cake in town at Oak Laguna is still available to-go

Oak Laguna – Chef Chris is keeping the entire menu intact through this first week, cocktails as well, while he works out added single-serve and family-style options. Daily, noon to 8 p.m.

Oliver’s Osteria – The lauded Chef is at it again, having just posted an entirely new takeout and to go menu for single servings and family-style menus. (I’ll be writing about Chef Erik’s family-style in Friday’s edition!). Open for both lunch and dinner daily until 9 p.m., for curbside and delivery with either in-house drivers or third-party.

Papa’s Tacos – Owner Michael Skerly is still enjoying one of his busiest years ever at his renowned SoLag taco stand. Nothing is changing here, with same menu and hours (including a large breakfast menu), as well as Taco Tuesday still in play. Daily, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Royal Hawaiian Fire Grill – Chef Maro’s famed Daily Family Menu for two or four people returns. Order one day ahead, pick up next day during operating hours between 5 and 8 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday.

Rasta Taco – still one of the most popular taco stands in town, Rasta Taco is maintaining its same menu and hours. Their Rasta Rita trucks, which now just cater small family gatherings, will also remain available for food and margarita catering. Closed Mondays, open noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Reunion Kitchen – lunch and dinner menu continues this week, including liquor; the brunch menu is temporarily suspended. After this initial week, a limited menu of best sellers will emerge, Monday through Friday, 4 - 8 p.m. and weekends, 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Ristorante Rumari – Chef Craig Connole worked through a series of family meal options this summer, homing in on best-seller favorites. In addition to his regular menu to start, he’s adding Lasagna and Eggplant Parmesan trays as well as bulk items to go such as his famous sauces, dressings, and other items by the pint, pound and tray. Wednesday through Sunday, 4 - 8 p.m.

Sapphire.Cellar.Craft.Cook & Pantry – with his new restaurant one of the most popular in town, Sapphire Restaurateur Russ Bendel is offering takeout from both locations with new Pantry breakfast and lunch menus, along with Sapphire dinner menus. Pantry opens from 7 a.m. - 8:30 p.m., with Sapphire dinner menu available for takeout after 4 p.m.

Skyloft – Ivan Spiers’ second popular entry in town (Mozambique being his first), Skyloft is rocking its entire menu for takeout as well as its weekday specials. Kids’ menu and Taco & Tequila Tuesday remain intact and ready for to-go, too. Order beer, wine, and spirit bottles too. Hours are Monday through Friday, 3 - 8 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Slice Pizza + Beer – The city’s second great entry from Restaurateur Cary Redfearn (also of Lumberyard), Slice is still offering up its entire menu, along with customizable gourmet pizzas, great draughts of beer and wine from the beer wall to go, and yummy JOHs (Jars of Happiness) for custardy, pudding-y, cobbler-y dessert changeouts daily.

Slapfish – Chef and Owner Andrew Gruel will continue to operate same menu and hours at his popular location in the court by Carmelita’s. Hours are 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. daily.

Starfish Laguna – barely batting an eye, Partners Archie Mack and Gretchen Andrews are turning their focus to “100 percent takeout” with more than 75 menu items available. Daily, 11 a.m. - 8 pm.

230 Forest – Chef Marc is serving up his full, fabulous menu daily, noon to 8 p.m.

The Cliff Laguna Beach – Longtime General Manager Andrew Turula has expanded takeout and delivery to full menu offerings, from a rare breakfast option through lunch and dinner. Enjoy half price, too, on bottled beer and wine. Hours are Friday through Sunday, breakfast 9 - 11:30 a.m., lunch 11:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., and dinner 4 - 7 p.m.

The Drake – Chef Nick Gstrein completed and posted his new takeout menu on Sunday evening with a veritable host of appetizers, entrées, sides, and desserts. Family meals will be expanding as we near the holidays. Daily, 4 - 10 p.m.

Wild Taco – One of our newest entries before the original shut-down, Wild Taco Laguna Beach is offering a revamped “family-friendly” takeout option. Grab “Family Fiesta Packs” for entire meals for two or four people. It makes for a great take-home taco kit. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and until 8 p.m. on Sunday and Monday.

Wine Gallery – Co-Owners Chris Olsen and Paul Spiegelman are ready with ovens blazing this time around. The entire menu is available for takeout, and their own in-house driver will deliver food and bottles of wine (which proved uncommonly popular last time around). Tuesday - Sunday, 4 - 8 p.m.

Folks, it’s up to us. Let’s do everything we can to support our restaurants. It’s important that we all carry each other across this finish line.

