NewLeftHeader

scattered clouds

79.0°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 12, Issue 98  |  December 8, 2020

Downtown delights: lots of holiday shopping finds 120820

Downtown delights: lots of holiday shopping finds on Forest and Ocean Avenues

Story by DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

This is the third in a series of five articles highlighting places to shop right here in Laguna – stay local and put your money where your home is.

Laguna’s downtown area is packed with charming stores to entice shoppers – both on the Promenade on Forest Ave and lower Forest, as well as the two-block stretch of Ocean Ave. 

Downtown delights Promenade

Click on photo for a larger image

The Promenade on Forest Ave is all decked out for the holidays

Stitch and Feather, a new store on Forest Ave, carries jewelry, books, candles, mugs, and other gift items along with a wide selection of stylish clothing and accessories. The holidays are a perfect time to make your first visit to this wonderful addition to the shops on Forest Ave. 

Downtown delights Stitch

Click on photo for a larger image

Stitch and Feather, a new store on Forest Ave

Nuance Home + Lifestyle, a 2020 Home Accents Today Retail Star, owned by designer Lisa McDennon, relocated to downtown on July 3, 2020. Six years after opening on Coast Highway, the store has moved to the Lumberyard Shops on Forest Avenue. The store carries a wide variety of home items – furnishings, tabletop, decor, accessories, and gifts Nuance is known for, along with McDennon’s collection of lighting fixtures with Hinkley. They are located right next to the post office.

Downtown delights Nuance

Click on photo for a larger image

Nuance relocated to Forest Ave from the HIP District in July

And don’t forget our four-legged creatures whose stockings also need to be filled.

“Naked Dog Bistro invites you to come in to see our cozy sweaters, toys for dogs naughty and nice, and pawsitively scrumptious Howliday treats! Many dog breed ornaments available as well! Feliz Navidog!” say Lindsay Poe and Charlotte Bloom, owners of Naked Dog Bistro.

Downtown delights Naked Bistro

Click on photo for a larger image

If you can’t find a pet gift here, you won’t find it anywhere

Since Christmas is all about kids, grandparents might be in need of a place to find unique clothing (and stocking stuffers) for their grandchildren. 

Little Freebirds owner Allie Bennett, who has run the store for nine years, says, “Little Freebirds is the hippest little kids store in town for clothes and accessories.”

Downtown delights Freebird

Click on photo for a larger image

Little Freebirds – stylish duds for the small ones

Heidi Haneckow, AREO retail manager, says, “AREO has been a Laguna Beach staple since 1992. We house a refined collection of lanterns, hurricanes, candles, and unique greetings cards that’ll surely brighten any sunny Southern California home. AREO takes pride in knowing that many of our hand-crafted goods are made by local artists from reclaimed materials. In particular, the holidays are an exceptional time for us; we spread cheer with our festive ornaments, warm scented candles, and cozy decor. The paperwhite bulb paired with our lovely bulb-forcing vase is a seasonal sensation. We’ll take care of all your gifting needs; we also offer a complimentary gift wrap on all purchases!”

Downtown delights inside Areo

Click on photo for a larger image

AREO, the ultimate in hand-crafted goods

Laguna Art Supply has been located in Laguna Beach for over 20 years. They pride themselves on customer service. They have everything from pencils to paint, frames, children’s books and craft items, vintage items, one-of-a-kind finds, and perfect stay-at-home projects and “how to” books for kids (and adults for that matter). They offer curbside pickup, and they limit the number of customers inside the store at one time.

Downtown delights childrens section

Click on photo for a larger image

Laguna Art Supply, a fixture in Laguna for 20 years, has a great children’s section

CJ Rose is a longtime local favorite where designer trends meet fashionable prices. They stock an abundance of clothing, handbags, jewelry, mittens, hats, and more. 

Tanya Low, owner of CJ Rose, says, “We are currently doing 30 percent off all winter wear and free shipping on our website! Also we have a local discount for people wanting to shop from home and that live in the area. The code is ‘locallove’. We are so grateful for the support we have received this year. It has definitely been an uphill battle and continues to be so, but the friendships and support we have received throughout this year have made it worth the fight.” 

Downtown delights CJ Rose

Click on photo for a larger image

CJ Rose offers a discount for locals

Also check out the other locations: Forest Ave – ATTU Clothing, Candy Baron, Fresh Produce, Cotton Place, Bushard’s Pharmacy, Tuvalu, Hobie Surf Shop, Casual Laguna, Sunny Days, Fawn Memories, The Vault Women, The Vault Men, Beach House, Melrose Place, Laguna Active Wear, Heavenly Couture, Shoe Cellar, Temecula Olive Oil Company, Uptown America, Little Bohemian, Art for the Soul, Violet’s Boutique, Quiksilver, Elena Bulatova Fine Art, Patrick Guyton Gallery, Pacific Gallery, and Whitney Gallery. Ocean Ave – IC London, Anastasia, Brass Tack, gorjana, Dan Miller Jewelry, Ken’s Jewelry, John’s Jewelry and Gems Co., Miche McClendon Jewelry, ArtTime Barro, Peter Blake Gallery, and Forest & Ocean Gallery.

Restaurants (check for takeout): Forest Ave  230 Forest, Alessa by Chef Pirozzi, Moulin, Adonis, Brussels Bistro, Lumberyard, and Slice. Ocean Ave – Hennessey’s Tavern, The Wharf, Sushi Laguna, Rasta Taco, Shirley’s Bagels, Zinc Café, and Anastasia (next to their clothing store).

The next in the series will cover Broadway, the Hive, and North Laguna.

The final article will cover PCH from Main Beach to Thalia St.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Maggi Henrikson, Samantha Washer, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2020 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.