NewLeftHeader

scattered clouds

79.0°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 12, Issue 98  |  December 8, 2020

Chief Laura Farinella retires from LBPD 120820

Chief Laura Farinella retires from LBPD with an emotional farewell on her last day

For five years, Chief Laura Farinella has been the driving force behind the Laguna Beach Police Department. Last Thursday, on her last official day as chief, she said goodbye. 

Earlier in the year, Chief Farinella announced her retirement and was originally going to retire in July, however, she stayed on until December 3.

Lt. Jim Cota says, “We unfortunately said farewell to Chief Farinella last Thursday for her well-deserved retirement after over 30 years in law enforcement. Words cannot describe how we all feel right now. She has changed our department in so many positive ways that it seems very difficult to move forward without her, but we know we will under Acting Chief of Police Jason Kravetz. We will welcome Chief Thompson come mid-January and begin a new chapter under his leadership.” 

Chief Farinella’s extraordinary career in law enforcement spanned 30 years. Under her leadership, the City of Laguna Beach achieved record-low crime rates in both 2018 and 2019. 

Chief Farinella family

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Farinella with her family: (L-R) son Charlie, wife Dawn, and daughter Emily

Farinella was the first female police chief in the 93-year history of the department. She is credited with instituting data-driven policing and focusing department attention on locations with higher-than-average criminal activity. She pioneered the Main Beach pop-up, which gave the department more visibility and the opportunity for swift response to situations before they could escalate. 

As Chief of Police, Farinella led the Department to institute a series of innovative policing programs, including the addition of full-time jailers and beach patrol officers, a Downtown foot-beat patrol, the Department’s first School Resource Officer, the establishment of a police presence at Main Beach and at Heisler Park through community outreach booths, using a data-driven approach to identify crime and nuisance-related issues, using technology as a Departmental force-multiplier, and establishing numerous community engagement and outreach programs to enhance the Department’s partnership with the community.

Chief Farinella closeup

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Chief Farinella retires after 30 years in law enforcement

“Chief Farinella leaves a legacy as a respected leader with a dedication to community-oriented policing, public safety, and maintaining the highest standards of professional conduct in the Department,” said Laguna Beach City Manager John Pietig. “The City of Laguna Beach is grateful to Chief Farinella for her leadership, unwavering commitment to this community, and always putting the safety of our residents first.”

Farinella was selected as Police Chief for the City of Laguna Beach in March of 2015; prior to that she worked for the Long Beach Police Department for 25 years. While in Long Beach she worked all Patrol Divisions, was the Sergeant overseeing Internal Affairs, and served as the Assistant to the Deputy Chief of Investigations. As a commander she managed the Communications, East Patrol, and the Gang and Violent Crimes Divisions, and served as the Chief of Staff and Support Bureau Deputy Chief. 

“Serving as Chief for the Laguna Beach Police Department has been one of the greatest honors of my career,” Farinella said. “I am extremely proud of the work the Laguna Beach Police Department has done and all of the new ways we’ve been able to connect with our community. I am confident the achievements and momentum created by this Department will continue to grow.”

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Maggi Henrikson, Samantha Washer, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2020 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.