NewLeftHeader

scattered clouds

79.0°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 12, Issue 98  |  December 8, 2020

Police Beat 120820

Incident Reports

Saturday, Dec 5

Unknown | Reckless Driving: Highway

11:01 p.m. A 19-year-old person was arrested for reckless driving on a highway. Bail was set at $500. 

El Paseo | 300 Block | DUI, Driving with a Blood Alcohol Content 0.08% or Higher 

10:18 p.m. A 30-year-old person was arrested on suspicion of DUI and driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or higher. Bail was set at $2,500.

N Coast Hwy | 600 Block | Warrants, Possession of a Narcotic Controlled Substance

2:14 a.m. A 44-year-old person was arrested on warrants and possession of a narcotic controlled substance. Bail was set at $10,000.

Unknown | DUI, Driving with a Blood Alcohol Content 0.08% or Higher 

3:05 a.m. A 21-year-old person was arrested on suspicion of DUI and driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or higher. Bail was set at $2,500.

Friday, Dec 4

Park Ave | 600 Block | Driving While License is Suspended Due to DUI, DUI with 2 Priors, Driving with a Blood Alcohol Content 0.08% or Higher

6:36 p.m. A 25-year-old person was arrested for driving while one’s license is suspended due to DUI, on suspicion of DUI with two priors, and driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or higher. Bail was set at $15,000.

S Coast Hwy & Legion St | Disturbance

5:30 p.m. LBPD received a report regarding a male sitting in an empty lot carrying an ax.

S Coast Hwy | 31700 Block | Robbery, Burglary, Battery on a Peace Officer/Emergency Personnel

5:02 p.m. A 35-year-old person was arrested for robbery, burglary, and obstructing/resisting a peace officer/emergency personnel. Bail was set at $50,000. 

Thursday, Dec 3

Cypress Drive | 300 Block | Disorderly Conduct – Alcohol

11:12 p.m. A 56-year-old person was arrested for disorderly conduct related to alcohol. Bail was set at $500.

Solana Way | 2600 Block | Petty Theft

5:47 p.m. LBPD received a report in reference to a stolen Amazon package. The reported loss was $330.

Unknown | Smoking in Prohibited Public Places, Providing False Identification to Specific Peace Officers, Vehicle Theft

7:37 a.m. A 22-year-old person was arrested for smoking in prohibited public places and providing false identification to specific peace officers. No bail was set. 

Laguna Canyon Road | 20600 Block | DUI

12:25 a.m. A 37-year-old person was arrested on suspicion of DUI. Bail was set at $2,500.

Wednesday, Dec 2

Santa Rosa Court | 200 Block | Grand Theft

8:16 p.m. LBPD received a report in reference to the theft of a Rolex watch. The reported loss was $9,435.

Bluebird Canyon Drive | 800 Block | Conspiracy: Commit Crime, Possessing IDs of 10 or More Persons to Defraud, Petty Theft from Motor Vehicle, Receiving Known Stolen Property Valued at $950 or Less, Tampering with Vehicle

2:20 p.m. A 20-year-old person was arrested for conspiracy to commit a crime, possessing IDs of 10 or more persons to defraud, petty theft from a motor vehicle, receiving known stolen property valued at $950 or less, and tampering with a vehicle. No bail was set. 

Bluebird Canyon Drive | 800 Block | Conspiracy: Commit Crime, Possessing IDs of 10 or More Persons to Defraud, Petty Theft from Motor Vehicle, Receiving Known Stolen Property Valued at $950 or Less, Tampering with Vehicle

2:20 p.m. A 20-year-old person was arrested for conspiracy to commit a crime, possessing IDs of 10 or more persons to defraud, petty theft from motor vehicle, receiving known stolen property valued at $950 or less, and tampering with a vehicle. No bail was set. 

La Costa Court | 0 Block | Animal Calls

1:58 a.m. LBPD received a report in reference to a bobcat in the community pool area.

Editor’s Note: An arrest contains allegations that a suspect has committed a crime. Every suspect is presumed to be innocent until and unless proven guilty in court.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Maggi Henrikson, Samantha Washer, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2020 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.