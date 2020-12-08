NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 98  |  December 8, 2020

What are the pros telling OC residents 120820

What are the pros telling OC residents and businesses to do?

--Get Tested for COVID-19.

The OC Health Care Agency officials are urging residents, especially those with any symptoms, to get tested for the virus. 

COVID-19 testing is now widely available across the county for those who are symptomatic or asymptomatic, with or without insurance, at no cost. Testing takes only a few minutes and results generally come back within two to three days. 

If you test positive for COVID-19, stay home and let close contacts know. A close contact is someone you were within 6 feet for at least 15 minutes within a 24-hour period during the infectious period. 

--Stay Home if You Don’t Feel Well.

Consult with a health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, please call the OC Health Care Agency’s Health Referral Line at (800) 564-8448. 

--Stay Home When Possible. 

When you leave the house, avoid crowds, and stay 6 feet apart from people not in your household. 

--Do Not Gather. 

Do not mix households at this time. 

--Wear a Face Covering. 

Wear a face covering when you are around people not in your household, especially when indoors. 

--Wash Your Hands Often.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. 

--Avoid Touching Your Eyes, Nose, and Mouth with Unwashed Hands.

--Clean and Disinfect Frequently Touched Surfaces. 

--Understand and Comply with the State’s Guideline for Your Business and Events. 

Orange County residents may search for a business or activity type by visiting https://covid19.ca.gov/safer-economy/ and typing in “Orange” in the County field, entering the business or activity type, and clicking “GET LATEST STATUS.”

 

