 Volume 12, Issue 98  |  December 8, 2020

Newly elected Council Members 120820

Newly elected Council Members, City Clerk, and City Treasurer to be sworn in tonight

At the beginning of tonight’s (December 8) City Council meeting at 5 p.m., newly elected Council Members Bob Whalen and George Weiss, City Treasurer Lauri Parisi, and City Clerk Ann Marie McKay will be sworn in. Retired City Clerk Lisette Chel-Walker will be swearing them in at 3 p.m. outside City Hall. Another ceremony will be held at the beginning of the City Council meeting. 

During his previous two terms, Whalen promoted the increase in bed taxes paid by hotels, which increased public funding for police, fire, paramedics, and marine safety personnel, and for wildfire mitigation.

Newly elected Whalen

Click on the photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Mayor Bob Whalen, re-elected for a third term

Longtime Laguna Beach resident George Weiss joins the City Council for the first time.

“The recent City Council election showed that residents could win over ‘Big Money.’ I’m so grateful to our community for giving me an opportunity to serve them,” says George Weiss. 

Weiss was a co-founder of the Laguna Residents First Political Action Committee with Michael Morris and Dave Raber, but resigned when he decided to run for council. 

Newly elected Weiss

Click on the photo for a larger image

Submitted photo 

Newly elected Council Member George Weiss 

Ann Marie McKay says, “I am truly honored and excited to have this opportunity to serve my community as City Clerk. I look forward to building upon the foundation set by our previous City Clerks, with Cheryl, our Deputy City Clerk’s assistance, to continue to provide the unparalleled service our community expects, while using my skills and experience to bring our office into the future. I am here to serve each and every one of you, and will work tirelessly for you!”

Newly elected McKay

Click on the photo for a larger image

Submitted photo 

Newly elected City Clerk Ann Marie McKay

Before coming to Laguna, after she graduated with her mathematics degree, McKay served as a Captain in the Air Force. She has worked and participated in the Planning Commission, Design Review Board, City Council, and other public and community meetings.

Newly elected Parisi

Click on the photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

City Treasurer Laura Parisi

Laura Parisi ran unopposed for the position of City Treasurer, a part-time position she has held since 1999 when she was appointed to complete the term of retiring Treasurer Susan Morse.

Watch the Council meeting live on Cox channel 852, online at the link here, or via Zoom here.

 

