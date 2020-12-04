NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 97  |  December 4, 2020

COVID-19: 1,964 new cases reported in OC 120720

COVID-19: 1,964 new cases reported in OC, 4 new cases in Laguna Beach

OC Health Care Agency has reported 1,964 new cases of COVID-19 in Orange County today (December 7), marking a seven-day surge of 10,289 new cases countywide and 88,842 cumulative cases to date.

Sadly, the county reports that 1,633 people have died due to COVID-19 in OC. There have been “less than five deaths” of Laguna Beach residents to date.

The county reports that there have been 361 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Laguna Beach to date, including four new cases reported today and 28 new cases reported since last Monday’s report.

The county reports that 18 percent of ICU beds and 53 percent of ventilators are currently available countywide.

The county reports that 877 individuals are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 (+29 since yesterday’s report – includes ICU); 218 are in ICU (+9 since yesterday’s report).

The county estimates 62,416 “recovered cases” according to its data criteria.

COVID 19 County 12 7 20 1

COVID 19 County 12 7 20 2

Click on photos for larger images

Courtesy of OC Health Care Agency

Orange County COVID-19 case data as of December 7, as reported by the county

 

