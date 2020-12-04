NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 97  |  December 4, 2020

Laguna Community Concert Band presents “America the Beautiful”

For all Laguna Community Concert Band fans and other music lovers who have been longing to hear some of their great music, there is good news. The band has gone virtual and is currently streaming a new program on its social media and YouTube pages.

Braving the challenges of logistics, the Laguna Community Concert Band family came together virtually and created a wonderful rendition of “America the Beautiful.” 

The music is inspirational, and the visual effects are outstanding. This is truly something worth watching. 

Kudos go to Patrick Dobrinen, sound engineer, who was responsible for the production of “America the Beautiful.” He collected all of the audio and visual tracks, edited them, and added his own ideas for other pictures. Voila, a great video!

Some of the other people instrumental in producing this event are Mark Lowery, conductor; Lynn Olinger, band manager; Lisa Reinhardt, band secretary; Theresa Marino, band librarian and band co-founder. 

Music lovers can access “America the Beautiful” by watching the video below. The video is also available on the band’s social media pages, including on Facebook at www.facebook.com/LagunaConcertBand

 

