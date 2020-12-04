NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 97  |  December 4, 2020

Ebell Club invites community to online Magic Show 120420

Ebell Club invites community to online Magic Show Benefit in support of LB nonprofits

On Tuesday, Dec 8 at 5 p.m., Ebell of Laguna Beach is hosting a Magic Show Benefit featuring Magic Castle Magician and international sensation John Guastaferro. This online engagement is being held in lieu of Ebell’s annual holiday party. 

Despite the limitations placed on traditional fundraising methods, the club has realized the need to serve has only increased in recent months. With that, the entire community is invited to enjoy a little magic in support of our local nonprofits.

During this time of pandemic and national upset, the importance of unity and connectivity cannot be understated. Crisis presents a rich opportunity to deepen societal bonds, maintain friendships, and solidify relationships with community organizations. 

Ebell John Guastaferro

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Magic Castle Magician John Guastaferro 

With a newfound respect for holiday cheer, the evening promises to bring smiles and inspire wonder to all who attend. A $10 minimum donation is required to reserve a spot and can be made at www.ebellclublaguna-beach.org/new-events.

Like the tight-knit community of Laguna Beach, the Ebell Club exemplifies the concept of being stronger together. Formerly called the Junior Women’s Club, Ebell was founded 1933 by Mrs. Thomas Embree Bird and seventeen young Laguna Beach ladies. 

In 1935, members pledged to support projects to develop Laguna Beach as a home and family community. These included: Laguna Beach Clean-Up Week, A Garden Club Flower Show, Girl Scout troop sponsorship, and, in 1937-38, Ebell successfully raised funds for locals impacted by a flood in Laguna Canyon.

During World War II, the group sent Christmas packages to devasted families in Europe, wrapped gifts for servicemen, and supported Red Cross and Blood Bank drives. A noteworthy tradition from 1947, which continues to flourish today, is the Laguna Beach High School Scholarship Program. Ebell was the first organization to donate scholarships for local high school seniors. As Laguna grew, others followed.

As we enter 2021, the Ebell Club hopes to expand its membership base in Laguna Beach and beyond. Members can choose to do a little or a lot depending on their choices and circumstances. There are myriad opportunities for volunteerism and leadership. The club continues to serve Laguna Beach and nearby communities with members bonded by a commitment towards a higher good. 

To learn more, visit www.ebelloflagunabeach.org or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

