 Volume 12, Issue 97  |  December 4, 2020

Paula Hornbuckle-Arnold, CEO of LB Chamber 120420

Paula Hornbuckle-Arnold, CEO of LB Chamber of Commerce, resigns and announces successor

Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce CEO and President Paula Hornbuckle-Arnold is leaving her position this month. “It is with much appreciation that I am announcing my resignation as the CEO of the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce,” Hornbuckle-Arnold stated in a release. “Although I’ll be working in the office until the end of the year, my official resignation date is December 14, 2020. My replacement is amazing! Her name is Sandy Morales.” 

Hornbuckle-Arnold joined the Chamber in January of 2019 after serving 10 years on the Board of Directors for the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach. Hornbuckle-Arnold served various positions there, including as president of the local Laguna Beach club and president of the Orange County Area Council. Most notably, she was the driving force and chairperson for the club’s major annual fundraising events, the Art of Giving Gala and Girls Night Out.

“In January of 2020, I gave my Board of Directors a one-year notice because my family was relocating back from Hong Kong. Then COVID! Along with my board, we felt it wasn’t the right time to look for my successor and I committed to stay ‘until.’ But Sandy’s resume randomly crossed my desk a few months ago. I immediately called my Chairman of the Board, J.J. Ballesteros, to further explore her availability,” Hornbuckle-Arnold stated.

Sandy served the Anaheim Chamber of Commerce for 10 years. During her time there, she oversaw the Taste of Anaheim, the State of the City Mayor’s Address, the golf tournament, and much more. She spent three-and-a-half years at the United Way and a brief time at Cureduchenne prior to COVID. 

Hornbuckle-Arnold says, “She’s delightful! She’s smart! She has the experience and wants to serve our community and is a born leader. Laguna is lucky to have her. 

“My time here at the Chamber has been the most educational, stressful, and rewarding time of my life. I made lifelong friendships. I will leave the chamber knowing that I served my businesses well. I will continue to serve on the advisory board, as our hard work never ends. 

“In closing, if you are not a Chamber member, please join. While we were out serving you, our business community, we were equally as impacted financially due to COVID. Our membership dues are down significantly. We need you. You need us. It’s a win-win! If you have been able to maintain your membership: Thank you.”

For more information on the LB Chamber of Commerce, go to www.lagunabeachchamber.org.

 

