Local Jeff Rovner launches Concept Companion, a unique model for making sense of the world

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Laguna resident Jeff Rovner may be a professional magician, but he discovered that bringing Concept Companion – his conceptual thinking project –to fruition wasn’t as simple as a sleight of hand card trick.

Rovner explains that through the many and varied hats he’s worn in life – science and philosophy student in college, researcher at the National Institutes of Health, financial lawyer, technologist, knowledge manager, professor, professional magician, and exhibiting photographer – he’s learned countless valuable concepts to help him interpret and navigate the world.

After four years of development, Rovner just introduced Concept Companion. Each box of Concept Companion™ cards explains 88 powerful and practical concepts across many fields of study, including business, economics, finance, psychology, science, statistics, strategy, technology, and more.

A super power

As Rovner notes on the project website, “Conceptual thinking is a super power and once we’ve mastered the right concepts, we start to understand how the world works.”

But then he poses the question, how do we discover new concepts?

“Though I’ve only come to realize it recently, there’s a sense in which I’ve been working on this project most of my life. As far back as I can remember, I’ve been an avid reader of non-fiction books,” he says. “I loved discovering interesting and arcane ideas in old volumes. (Yes, I am a nerd.) And as time went on, the concepts I accumulated began to help me in all sorts of ways. Not only in school and at work, but in my life generally.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Jeff Rovner

However, even though it was a lifelong practice, the idea for the Concept Companion project didn’t spark until about five years ago.

Rovner says, “I came across the text of a speech by Charlie Munger, the Vice Chair of Berkshire Hathaway and one of the world’s smartest and most successful businessmen. Munger was addressing the business students at Stanford University on the question ‘How do you get worldly wisdom?’ Munger said the best approach is to build a ‘latticework of mental models in your head,’ and to hang your actual and vicarious experiences on that latticework. Those mental models, or concepts, not only improve the quality of one’s thinking, but also help one to make sense of the world. Munger estimated that 80-90 models, across a diverse range of disciplines, would be sufficient to build a powerful latticework and achieve worldly wisdom.

“Munger’s words were a revelation to me, because they described exactly what I had been doing for so long. I began to wonder if there was a way to help others to build their ‘latticework of mental models’ quickly, rather than relying on a lifetime of haphazard experience (or buying and reading hundreds of books, as I had done). So I put together a list of my favorite concepts from all of my reading and from the diverse work I had done in science, law, technology, magic, art, and other fields. Then I put the word out to my smartest and most broad-minded friends, asking them to add the concepts they found most useful and powerful. From a starting list of several hundred concepts, I distilled the 88 I felt were most important.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Some of the books underlying the concepts in Jeff’s deck. He read them, so you don’t have to.

Then Rovner faced the dilemma of how to present the concepts, and once that decision was made, how to create the deck of cards.

“My first decision was whether to embody my concepts in physical form, as opposed to putting them on a website or in a mobile app. I opted for a physical deck because I felt my concepts would be easier to learn and remember if the reader used all of their senses as they engaged with them. I then set myself the laborious task of defining my 88 concepts. Each definition had to be concise enough to fit on a standard playing card, but rich enough to explain how the concept could be put to practical use. I wrote my definitions to be accessible to any bright junior high school student, liberally using stories and examples to bring each concept to life. Some of my patient friends read the definitions for clarity and accuracy. The final touch was to find a fabricator who could produce the cards and packaging to my standards. One of my magician friends gave me the name of a company that produces custom cards for magicians, and after dozens of iterations, I had a finished product.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Once a magician, always a magician

“The most important benefit people will receive is the ability to make more accurate predictions about the world.

“Each of us carries in our head a model of the world, informed by the instincts hard-wired in our DNA, plus the learning and experience we acquire every day of our lives,” Rovner says. “We use that model to make predictions about the world. Sometimes a prediction has trivial consequences: ‘will I enjoy the pasta special at the new restaurant in town?’ Other times it’s more important: ‘what will my retirement fund be worth in five years?’ Occasionally it’s life-or-death: ‘is a tiger hiding in my garage?’ All other things being equal, the more accurate our predictions, the safer and more successful we will be.”

Testing a theory

Rovner’s wife Marrie can attest to the validity of that theory. “Jeff told me about the ‘broken window theory’ years ago. Psychologists in crime-ridden neighborhoods in New York City discovered that not only do you need to fight crime to clean up a neighborhood, but you also have to eliminate things like graffiti, loitering, and public drinking. The theory is that if people see that a neighborhood is not being cared for or watched over, they’ll think crime is tolerated. Basically, a neighborhood that looks crappy (with broken out windows) is going to become crappy.

“He pointed out that this applies to your house, as well. If you leave a dirty dish in the sink, it’s more likely you’ll toss another dirty dish in the sink, until the sink is full of dirty dishes. If the sink is clean, you’re more apt to wash your dish and put it away. I haven’t passed our sink in years without thinking of that theory. It’s kept our house pretty clean.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Concept Companion, high-quality poker size cards fit within an attractive cardboard box measuring 4” x 3” x 1.5”

Expanding on the intention behind its creation, Rovner says, “Concept Companion is a quick way to turbo charge one’s model of the world. The concepts in my deck were invented by some of the world’s smartest minds, across a wide range of disciplines: business, economics, finance, psychology, science, statistics, strategy, technology, and more. Once you know the concepts, a lot of the chaos in the world will come into clearer focus. Armed with the concepts, your task is simply to identify the one that best matches up to the scenario you’re in – “I see that my current scenario fits Concept A, so I predict the situation will lead to Outcome B, and therefore I should take Action C.

“Of course, all of this assumes one has taken the time to learn the concepts on the cards. I envision the cards will be used in several ways. Some will learn one concept a day, gaining mastery of the full repertoire in less than three months. Others will use them as a brainstorming tool, drawing cards randomly from the deck to apply to a problem. And I hope there will be others who make a game of it, taking turns as one player names a concept and the other is challenged to define it, or propose an application for it.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Pick a card, any card

Rovner shares that the reaction to Concept Companion has been overwhelming. “I’ve been very surprised, and pleased, by the enthusiastic response to this project from the community. I released my announcement on social media on Thanksgiving Day, and within four days had sold out of my initial inventory.

“I’ve also been charmed by the way some of my friends are using the decks with young people. One of them plans to use it to generate dinner table conversations with his kids. Another bought decks for his two grandsons, ages five and eight, to help them develop critical thinking skills as they grow up. As my wife Marrie noted, a five-year-old with a solid grasp of game theory is a potent force on the playground.

“Several people have said my cards have come at just the right moment, when the pandemic has given us time to reflect and acquire new skills, and when we need to exercise our best thinking to confront the challenges facing us.”

There’s no doubt that there couldn’t be a more perfect time for the release of Concept Companion. We can use all the help we can get.

For more information and to order Concept Companion, go to www.conceptcompanion.com.