 Volume 12, Issue 97  |  December 4, 2020

Dennis’ Tidbits 120420

By DENNIS McTIGHE 

December 4, 2020

The beginnings of a beach boy

Dennis 5Our local weather has been on quite a winning streak with sunshine and mild temps all day and clear, crisp, cool nights. That’s just fine with me as most of the rest of the country is already under the wrath of Old Man Winter, and it’s only the beginning. I don’t see how they do it, but I’m spoiled having been a Southern California beach boy my whole life. 

Laguna has a way of spoiling us, and that’s just fine with me as well. I’ve been to a lot of places on this planet, especially places that are no more than 30-35 degrees away from the Equator. For me, Laguna is one of the most beautiful places on Earth. I’m just not a cold weather kind of guy period. That’s why our climate suits me just fine. Being holed up in a house for weeks on end while it’s snowing or raining sideways outside is so depressing. I need to be outdoors as much as possible either surfing, bodysurfing, paddling, hiking, or biking, always on the move. I only miss about ten days a year when I’m not in the water at some point.

I learned how to swim at Main Beach when I was three on a calm green flag day with my Mom and Pop standing in chest deep water about 25 feet apart. My Pop would hoist me off his shoulders into the 72 degree water, and I would doggie paddle towards Mom, no problem. It was instant love as I wasn’t scared at all. Right then and there I knew I was meant to be in the ocean for life as it felt so soothing and comfortable, a perfect fit. My folks couldn’t get me out of the water as I was so gleeful, almost transfixed by the wonder of it all. 

Soon after I was jumping into little waves on the calm days and bodysurfing the little two footers onto the shore to my folks’ amazement. “I think we’ve created a monster,” my Pop said to Mom. I was in heaven! It took them a half hour to get me out of the water. 

By then poor Pop was saying something like, “Should we just leave him here and hope somebody adopts him or what?!” The very next morning before sunrise, I was waking my folks out of their deep slumber stating I was ready to get down to the beach and into that wonderful Pacific! Poor Mom and Pop. It would become a daily ritual to get in the water on the calm days. 

When the surf was big, I would stand in the shallows and marvel at the crashing waves, but I knew that I would be riding them someday when I was older. All this and I was only three, mind you! When summer ended we would go back to Hollywood where I was born and lived until I was six, but we’d spend every summer in Laguna and finally moved here. I didn’t like being landlocked in Hollywood at all. The ocean beckoned to me and that passion has not gone away even to this day at the age of 73.

 More on that next time, ALOHA!

 

