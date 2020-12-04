NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 97  |  December 4, 2020

Police Beat 120420

Incident Reports

Tuesday, Dec 1

N Coast Hwy & El Moro Canyon | DUI, Driving with a Blood Alcohol Content 0.08% Higher 

11:04 p.m. A 36-year-old person was arrested on suspicion of DUI and driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or higher. Bail was set at $2,500.

Unknown | Fugitive from Justice

12:32 p.m. A 61-year-old person was arrested for being a fugitive from justice. No bail was set. 

Unknown | Driving with a Suspended/Revoked Driver’s License

11:05 a.m. A 29-year-old person was arrested for driving with a suspended/revoked driver’s license. No bail was set. 

Monday, Nov 30

Laguna Canyon Road | 600 Block | Possession of Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, Possession of a Controlled Substance

6:01 p.m. A 23-year-old man was arrested for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. Bail was set at $500.

Laguna Canyon Road | 600 Block | Possession of Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, Possession of a Controlled Substance

6:01 p.m. A 36-year-old man was arrested for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. Bail was set at $500.

S Coast Hwy | 1900 Block | Vandalism

3:42 p.m. LBPD received a report in reference to three signs that were spray painted or removed. The approximate loss was a couple hundred dollars.

Sunday, Nov 29

Laguna Canyon Road | 3200 Block | Warrant

8:22 p.m. A 58-year-old person was arrested on a warrant for assault and battery. Bail was set at $10,000.

Park Ave | 900 Block | DUI, Driving with a Blood Alcohol Content 0.08% Higher 

7:01 p.m. A 51-year-old person was arrested on suspicion of DUI and driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or higher. Bail was set at $2,500.

N Coast Hwy & Chiquita St | Vehicle Burglary

4:26 p.m. LBPD received a report regarding someone breaking the lock on the passenger door of a vehicle and stealing tools. The approximate loss was $1,200.

Unknown | DUI, Driving with a Blood Alcohol Content 0.08% Higher, Driving with a Suspended/Revoked Driver’s License 

2:01 a.m. A 26-year-old person was arrested on suspicion of DUI, driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or higher, and driving with a suspended/revoked driver’s license. Bail was set at $2,500.

Editor’s Note: An arrest contains allegations that a suspect has committed a crime. Every suspect is presumed to be innocent until and unless proven guilty in court.

 

