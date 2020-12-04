NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 97  |  December 4, 2020

LBUSD COVID-19 Dashboard 120420

LBUSD COVID-19 Dashboard

The Laguna Beach Unified School District provides ongoing information to our community regarding COVID-19 cases while maintaining confidentiality for students and staff. The COVID-19 case data below is updated regularly to indicate any currently confirmed COVID-19 positive case in staff members or students by school site. The data below shows currently confirmed cases. Upon learning of an individual with a confirmed COVID-19 positive test, the District notifies all families at the school site via ParentSquare. The District, in conjunction with the Orange County Health Care Agency, conducts contact tracing and directly notifies and provides resources for parents of students identified as close contacts (6 feet or less for 15 or more minutes) or who are low risk contacts.

LBUSD COVID 19 Dashboard 12 3 20

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LBUSD

In the event there is a positive case identified, all families and staff at the school site will be notified via ParentSquare. Parents of affected students will be contacted directly via phone by their school nurse. Students or staff members who are considered close contacts will receive a letter that will include self-isolation directions and other important resources. The most recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) definition of close contact is: Someone who was within 6 feet of an infected person for a cumulative total of 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period starting from 2 days before illness onset (or, for asymptomatic patients, 2 days prior to test specimen collection) until the time the patient is isolated (CDC, retrieved October 23, 2020). Students or staff identified as low risk will receive information on symptom monitoring and additional resources. Families of students who are not affected will not receive a notification letter and no action will be required. The District will only communicate and provide data for confirmed COVID-19 cases.

As a reminder, if your child has tested positive for COVID-19 or they are having symptoms (symptom monitoring guidelines), please keep your child home and contact your school’s nurse as soon as possible. By reporting this information, you help keep the school community healthy and safe and prevent further spread of COVID-19. LBUSD will maintain confidentiality and protect student privacy, following all FERPA protocols.

In addition to health and safety measures taken on campuses, LBUSD encourages families to be proactive and to reinforce the importance of handwashing, physical distancing, and face coverings to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

School Nurse Contact Information:

--Top of the World Elementary and Thurston Middle School:

Kelly Schultz, RN, MSN: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

--El Morro and Laguna Beach High School:

Pam Majd, RN, MSN: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. 

To access the dashboard, visit www.lbusd.org/resources/covid19/covid-19-reporting.

 

