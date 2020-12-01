NewLeftHeader

First Church of Christ, Scientist presents “Breaking News: Freedom is Ours Now!” on Sunday

On Sunday, Dec 6 at 2 p.m., First Church of Christ, Scientist will host a virtual talk titled “Breaking News: Freedom is Ours Now!” 

Patricia Woodard will discuss how changing our perspective to one that uplifts our thoughts brings healing. Woodard explains, “To me, this is what Christian Science is about: finding a spiritual perspective of God that reveals the goodness, wellness, and freedom flowing from God every day, taking tangible and reliable shape in our lives and the lives of others. That’s the ultimate good news!” 

Woodard’s talk will explore the practicality in today’s world of Christ Jesus’ life and works as recorded in the Bible and discussed in the book Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures by Mary Baker Eddy. “I’ll share how Christian Science has brought healing to my own life and give many examples of how it has helped others,” says Woodard. 

Patricia Woodard discovered Christian Science as an adolescent, experiencing many healings, to the amazement of her mother, a registered nurse. She has lived in six states in the U.S., as well as in São Paolo, Brazil, where she helped set up an award-winning social program that taught mothers living in a favela (slum) how to make beautiful handmade quilts, resulting in income that put shoes on their children’s feet and gave these women a new sense of self-worth. 

“Each new place in which I’ve lived has taught me more about God, universal Love, and how God’s goodness is reflected by all people. Underlying all of my experiences is the desire to bring healing to mankind, to show each individual their God-given freedom, their real heritage, their right to happiness and health, and their inherent ability to feel God’s love,” adds Woodard. 

Patricia Woodard of Dallas, Texas is a Christian Science Practitioner and international speaker, who loves being active in prison ministry. She adds, “It has been a highlight of my life to see individuals gain their freedom and become new men and women – some who were denied parole many times and spent 20 years in prison. Indeed, it has deepened my faith, love, and understanding that all things are possible to God.” 

To watch through Zoom, click here. To listen by phone, call (346) 248-7799 then enter the code, 89442780630#.

 

