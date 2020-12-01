Pastor Jay Grant receives 2020 “Make a Difference Award” 120120

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

On Tuesday, Nov 24, the Laguna Beach Interfaith Council (LBIC) awarded Pastor Jay Grant the 2020 “Make a Difference Award.” John Richardson, whose wife Ann received the honor last year, presented the award to Pastor Jay.

In 2019, LBIC began seeking people in the community to acknowledge for their service, and thus the “Make A Difference Award” was born.

“I am honored to receive Laguna’s ‘Make A Difference’ award for this year. And especially, to follow Ann Richardson who earned the award last year. Anyone who knows me will tell you how much I love Laguna, and that my life has been incredibly blessed to be a part of such an extraordinary community,” says Pastor Jay. “The people of Laguna are etched in my soul, and I am so grateful to God for directing my steps to our beloved town so many years ago. To have contributed to Laguna in any way is a natural response to the absolute joy of living here.”

Nominated for the award

The nomination for the “Make a Difference Award” requires eight letters of recommendation from Laguna residents.

Excerpts from the letters make it clear why he was chosen.

Laguna artist Sally Ellis said, “I can’t think of anyone who deserves this award more. We have known Jay as our pastor and friend for decades. As a professional artist (Sally Strand), I have witnessed first-hand how Jay has supported and reached out to people all over the community and from all different walks of life. He is extraordinary in this regard.”

More accolades come from Dr. Gary Arthur of Health in Balance, “I’ve known Jay since the 1980s. He is a man of integrity and purpose and truly cares about others. I respect and admire him, and I’m honored to call him my friend.”

A longtime Laguna resident, Pastor Jay moved here 50 years ago

Pastor Jay has a long and varied history in Laguna Beach. He was raised in Cowan Heights (Tustin Hills). After graduating from high school in 1960, he moved to Balboa Island, then to Laguna and has lived here for 50 years.

In 1971, he committed his life to Christ at Calvary Chapel. During the era of the Vietnam War, Pastor Chuck Smith was reaching out to alienated youth with a charismatic form of worship.

Two years later, Grant joined Laguna Church, a thriving hippie church in Laguna Canyon led by Mike Montgomery and Jack Wheaton, both legends in Laguna for their ministry to street people.

Grant went to seminary at MST in Anaheim, was ordained a pastor, and began 14 years of service as pastor at Laguna Church with Wheaton after Montgomery moved to Florida.

A long history at the Sawdust

In 1974, Pastor Jay married Nikki Blumenfeld, a jewelry designer and founding member of the Sawdust Festival. That same year, he was asked to be the summer sales manager at the Sawdust, a position he held for 35 years. Both he and Nikki have been mainstays of the Sawdust Festival, and he served on the Sawdust Board of Directors from 2011 to 2016 and was elected President of the Sawdust for two years, “including our 50th Anniversary in 2016,” he says.

In their nomination letter for Pastor Jay, Sawdust Festival artists Bill and Patty Darnall said, “Jay’s commitment and love to our Laguna Beach Community is unparalleled. He has touched the lives of so many and considers Laguna and its people his family. His leadership and dedication to our art festivals, church, and city challenges, such as the homeless, are just a few examples of his integrity and character.”

Pastor Jay recently transitioned to Net-Works LB

Pastor Jay’s list of credentials also includes the title of “author.” He has written two books about the history of the Sawdust Festival, including the Sawdust Festival, the Early Years 1965-1979 (out of print) and a 50th Anniversary Book on the entire history of the Sawdust, which is still available on the Sawdust website.

For eight years (1993-2001), he wrote a weekly column for the Coastline News. The column was called “Lifting the Veil” and sought to impart Biblical truth in non-religious terms.

“I loved working for the publisher Jerry Ledbetter,” he says.

Laguna’s best and worst

Pastor Jay has witnessed the best and the worst of Laguna history. “When our home burned in the 1993 firestorm, the whole community rallied to support hundreds affected.”

Very active in school sports, he says, “I coached youth sports in Laguna for many years to support my two sons, Micah and Dustin.”

Pastor Jay ministered at Little Church by the Sea from 2001 to 2020 and last summer transitioned to Net-Works Community Church, which serves the homeless and is led by Don Sciortino.

“Two spiritual events in Laguna Beach are dear to me,” says Pastor Jay. “The Blessing of the Artists held at St. Catherine’s just before the summer festivals and the National Day of Prayer, held at the flagpole at city hall, the first Thursday of May.”

LBIC says, “Pastor Jay has been a mentor, role model, friend, and spiritual guide to hundreds of Laguna Beach residents, of all ages, for decades. The community wants Pastor Jay to realize how much he has been and continues to be appreciated for his commitment and service.”

There are many in the town who agree. Dale Ghere, longtime Laguna resident, teacher, and former lifeguard, summarizes Pastor Jay (in his letter of recommendation for the award), “There are many people in town who feel Jay is their best friend. He has a knack of making each one of us feel special when we are with him. He is a friend, a mentor and a pastor to me.”

Congratulations on this well-deserved honor, Pastor Jay.