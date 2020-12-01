NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 96  |  December 1, 2020

Locals for Laguna Beach “Save the Bird” 120120

Locals for Laguna Beach “Save the Bird” event and T-shirts raise $10,000 for The Sandpiper

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Locals for Chuck and Ivan

Chuck Harrell (on left), owner of The Sandpiper, and Mozambique owner Ivan Spiers. Locals for Laguna Beach raised $10,000 for The Sandpiper and Harrell Family. This was a culmination of earnings from shirt sales, ticket sales, and liquor sales from the event at Mozambique.

Locals for Chuck signing

Chuck Harrell signing T-shirts

Locals for Melissa and Jeff

Melissa Martinez of 4SOCIETEE and Jeff Booth

Locals for jJson

Jason Garza, founder of Locals for Laguna Beach

 

