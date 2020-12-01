NewLeftHeader

World AIDS Day

Today is World AIDS Day. To memorialize those who have died of AIDS or HIV, members of the HIV Advisory Committee of the City of Laguna Beach enlisted the help of high school students and others to place red ribbons  bearing the names of people who have died of AIDS or HIV around trees in the downtown area. There will be a ceremony today at Main Beach at 4 p.m. to honor those who have died of HIV complications.

 

