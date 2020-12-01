This is as close as we can come to actually singing to our readers on their birthdays!

Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach to hold first Holiday Champagne Brunch on Sunday

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach will host its first Holiday Champagne Brunch at the Studio at Montage Laguna Beach with champagne donated by Kobrand, one of the few remaining family-owned and operated Champagne houses. The event will take place on Sunday, Dec 6 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Studio at Montage is not currently open to the public for dining, so this is a very exciting opportunity for guests to dine in this beautiful setting. The Craftsman-style Studio at Montage is perched on a 50 ft. bluff with breathtaking ocean views.

The Boys & Girls Club is thrilled to have the opportunity to host an event before the end of the year, especially since the club had to cancel three of its major fundraising events. The Holiday Champagne Brunch will follow social distancing and safety guidelines to ensure a fun and safe day for all.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach Holiday Champagne Brunch takes place this Sunday at the Studio at Montage

Proceeds raised at the event will help the club serve the community’s youth. Costs to keep the club open during this time have increased significantly, but the club remains committed to its mission of empowering all youth to reach their full potential.

For over 65 years, the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach has been an indispensable asset to the community. From preschool to parenting classes, the club offers an array of services that focus on academic success, good character, and citizenship, healthy lifestyles, and creative expression.

The club offers classes in leadership, education and career, health and wellness, sports and fitness, as well as arts and creativity.

The club serves youth ages 3 to18 years of age at its two sites – Canyon Branch and Bluebird Branch – and has grown from serving 250 youth in 1952 to over 4,000 in 2018.

For more information about the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach, visit www.bgclagunabeach.org or call (949) 494-2535.

For more information about the Holiday Champagne Brunch, contact Michelle Fortezzo at (949)715-7584 or [email protected] or visit the club’s website.

LAM presents virtual exhibit, De Colores: Art Celebrating the Colors of Nature

Since quarantine began in March, Laguna Art Museum’s Education Department has conducted its Family Art Night with the Boys & Girls Club of the Central Coast (Santa Ana branch) via Zoom and increased the program from one to two per month.

A short presentation and art activity instructions are typically sent to families a week before Zoom sessions so that participants have time to create art before meeting virtually. Sharing their projects in Zoom meetings offers participants a time of togetherness, reflection, and critique.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LAM

“Penguin” by Aaliyah Villanueva

In anticipation of Laguna Art Museum’s Art & Nature festival, starting in September, projects became centered around the theme of Art & Nature. De Colores: Art Celebrating the Colors of Nature is a virtual exhibition that is a result of these projects and is a celebration of the vibrancy, life, and colors found in nature.

LAM wants to thank participants of Family Art Night for their willingness to share and for being sources of light during a dark time. In particular, they want to thank Lupita Mena, whose dedication and passion make this partnership even more beautiful.

To access the virtual exhibition, click here.

Local writers published in book of short stories and essays inspired by COVID-19

A bad case of cabin fever got you down? A cure for pandemic boredom is reading a good book. Writing in Place: Stories from the Pandemic (Mars Street Press) features short stories and essays by local writers. The book was inspired by COVID-19 and the range of emotional experiences brought about by this surreal time.

Barbara DeMarco-Barrett, author of Pen on Fire: A Busy Woman’s Guide to Igniting the Writer Within, and host of the public radio show and podcast Writers on Writing, brings together 17 writers from her long-term writing workshops, Writers Block Party, and the Literary Possé, to produce this eclectic collection.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

“Writing in Place” is available on Amazon

According to DeMarco-Barrett, the editor of this collection, “The pieces range from the dystopian to the apocalyptic. There are mystery stories, as well as stories exploring love and grief. Together, the compilation celebrates the triumph of the human spirit and the importance of art during dark times.”

This diverse roster of writers includes Dina Andre, Nancy Carpenter, Cindy Trane Christeson, Angela Cybulski, Phil Doran, Anne Dunham, Jennifer Irani, Stephanie King, Jan Mannino, Rosalia Mattern, Marla Noel, Lisa Richter, Dianne Russell, Catherine Singer, Marrie Stone, Laurie Sullivan, and Judy Wagner.

To purchase on Amazon, click here.

After you purchase the book, please be sure to leave a review.

For more information, contact Barbara DeMarco-Barrett at [email protected].

FOA offers seat naming rights in the Pageant of the Masters iconic Irvine Bowl Amphitheater

The Festival of Arts, producer of the legendary Pageant of the Masters, has launched its first-ever, limited-opportunity fundraising program to name seats in the iconic Irvine Bowl Amphitheater in Laguna Beach. Patrons, art lovers, and the community are invited to support the nearly 90-year-old art tradition and help safeguard its future by joining its new exclusive Pageant Legacy Society.

Pageant Legacy Society member’s names will be engraved on plaques and affixed to one of the organization’s famous red seats, which offers donors the opportunity to become a permanent part of Festival of Arts history. Seats may be named to celebrate the memory of a loved one, honor an arts enthusiast, or promote an organization.

The seat-naming donation levels are:

--Irvine Bowl Philanthropist - $2,000 for a Loge seat

--Irvine Bowl Benefactor - $1,000 for a Main Tier seat

--Irvine Bowl Patron - $500 for a Director Tier seat

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Actress Sarah Drew sitting in the Irvine Bowl

Specific seat location requests will be honored on a first-come, first-served basis. Additionally, each name will be published on the Festival’s website and printed in the annual Souvenir Program. To become a Pageant Legacy Society Member, visit www.foapom.com/legacy-society today. Seat naming gifts are tax-deductible.

“We hope this gifting opportunity will not only help us recover from the cancellation of our 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but also remind future audiences of those individuals who made a personal commitment to help make the Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters possible during what seems to be an impossible time in history,” said David Perry, president of the Festival of Arts.

Perry also acknowledged and thanked former Laguna Beach mayor and professional fundraiser Elizabeth Pearson for originating the Pageant Legacy Society concept. “The Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters are a significant part of Laguna Beach’s history. For those of us who call Laguna ‘home,’ it is incumbent upon us to help ensure that they continue to thrive in order to support our artists and to preserve the definition of who we are,” said Pearson.

Tony Ciabattoni, a longtime resident who lives in Lagunita, couldn’t agree more. When he heard that the Festival and Pageant needed assistance, without hesitation, he donated $30,000 through his Laguna Legacy Fund.

The Fund was established in 2005 with a mission of aiding both Laguna Beach individuals and nonprofit organizations in need. He wanted this particular grant to be contributed to three specific areas: naming seats through the Pageant Legacy Society; Pageant tickets for first responders and military; and for art scholarships.

“While this grant comes from the Laguna Legacy Fund, please know that it is being made in the name of the Community of Lagunita,” said Ciabattoni. He continued, “We’re all so fortunate to live in this truly unique city and I can’t imagine that anything exemplifies it more than the artistic and creative beauty of the Pageant of the Masters. We just can’t risk losing this important piece of our historic identity. I would encourage everyone to make a contribution to the seat naming campaign to keep the Pageant alive.”

All proceeds will help the Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters build upon its art legacy and keep the nonprofit organization a Laguna Beach staple for years to come. The support will ensure that the Festival continues to make the arts accessible to the community by creating quality summer productions and exhibits; providing career and income opportunities for visual and performing artists; presenting hands-on art workshops’ and importantly, awarding scholarships to local students – the artists and art patrons of the future.

To stay up to date on all things Pageant of the Masters and Fine Arts Show, visit www.foapom.com or follow @FestivalPageant on social media. To support the Festival of Arts, visit www.foapom.com/supportnow.