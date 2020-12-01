NewLeftHeader

°F

 Volume 12, Issue 96  |  December 1, 2020

Police Beat 120120

Incident Reports

Saturday, Nov 28

Aster St & Cedar Way | Vehicle Theft, Possession of Burglary Tools, Possession of a Narcotic Controlled Substance, Possession of Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, Attempting to Commit a Crime

1:13 a.m. A 23-year-old person was arrested for vehicle theft, possession of burglary tools, possession of a narcotic controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, and attempting to commit a crime. No bail was set. 

Friday, Nov 27

Laguna Canyon Road | 20600 Block | Trespassing

7:07 p.m. A 53-year-old person was arrested for trespassing. Bail was set at $500. 

S Coast Hwy & Thalia St | Thrown Object at/from Vehicle

5:05 p.m. LBPD received a report in reference to a male throwing a milkshake at a female’s car.

Catalina St | 1900 Block | Burglary

8:24 a.m. LBPD received a report regarding a break-in at a residence while the resident was out of town. The back glass doors were shattered and the windows were tampered with. 

Cliff Drive | 400 Block | Selling/Furnishing Marijuana/Hashish – Age 18 or Over, Possession of Marijuana for Sale – Age 18 or Over, Adult Possessing 28.5 grams of Marijuana/4 Grams Concentrate

2:11 a.m. A 28-year-old person was arrested for selling/furnishing marijuana/hashish – age 18 or over, possession of marijuana for sale – age 18 or over, and for being an adult possessing 28.5 grams of marijuana/4 grams concentrate. Bail was set at $500.

Unknown | Willful Cruelty to a Child: Possible Injury/Death, DUI, Driving with a Blood Alcohol Content 0.08% or Higher, Warrant 

12:54 a.m. A 21-year-old person was arrested willful cruelty to a child: possible injury/death, on suspicion of DUI, driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or higher, and on a warrant. Bail was set at $2,500.

Thursday, Nov 26

Skyline Drive | 1000 Block | Petty Theft

9:25 a.m. LBPD received a report in reference to the theft of three packages from a vehicle. The incident was caught on security video. The approximate loss was $100.

Poplar St | 300 Block | Hazardous Condition

4:52 a.m. LBPD received a report regarding downed wires across from Popular Street caused by a tree falling on top of a vehicle, damaging the vehicle.

Wednesday, Nov 25

Broadway St | 300 Block | Hazardous Condition

11:03 a.m. LBPD received a report regarding downed wires and a telephone pole at the rear of the bus depot’s restrooms. LBFD was on scene.

Unknown | DUI, Driving with a Suspended/Revoked Driver’s License 

1:21 a.m. A 32-year-old person was arrested on suspicion of DUI and driving with a suspended/revoked driver’s license. No bail was set.

Editor’s Note: An arrest contains allegations that a suspect has committed a crime. Every suspect is presumed to be innocent until and unless proven guilty in court.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Maggi Henrikson, Samantha Washer, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2020 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.