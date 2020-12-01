NewLeftHeader

FOA to host first-ever virtual gala:Simply ARTrageous: Live the Legacy” on Saturday 

Things are about to get ARTrageous! The Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach, producer of the iconic Pageant of the Masters, is pleased to announce the nonprofit’s first-ever virtual gala event: “Simply ARTrageous: Live the Legacy” on Saturday, Dec 5 at 6:30 p.m. 

The star-studded virtual spectacular will be hosted by musician, composer, and producer Tony Guerrero and actor, comedian, and writer Dave Foley. The event is free to attend and sponsored by Stephen R. Davy Violins, The Ritz-Carlton of Laguna Niguel, Partners Bank of California, and Yamaha.

“We’ve gone virtual – reimagining our traditional end-of-season Celebrity Gala fundraiser to reunite and celebrate our rich legacy with the community and our supporters,” shared Sharbie Higuchi, Director of Marketing/PR at Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach. 

Anticipated to be the most ARTrageous celebration of the season, the virtual gala promises an evening of fun, laughter, and nostalgia. Many surprises are planned for the evening including appearances by celebrity guests Bryan Cranston, Kate Flannery, Joe Mantegna, and Jane Lynch. Guests will enjoy musical performances by The Salty Suites, Melissa Manchester, Laura Dickinson, Starr Parodi, and Jeff Eden Fair.

In addition to the spectacular night of entertainment, anyone donating $100 or more will be automatically entered into a drawing to win some great prizes. Prizes range from a weekend getaway package at The Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel (valued at $2,500 USD), prestigious artwork from ceramic artist Mike Tauber (valued at $320 USD), and two loge center tickets plus an invite to walk the red carpet at the 2021 Pageant of the Masters Celebrity Benefit Night (valued at $490 USD), to name a few. 

Proceeds from the digital event will help support the Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters and, in turn, local artists and the arts community. 

To donate, join the Pageant Legacy Society or learn more about the event visit www.foapom.com/virtual-gala. RSVPs are recommended, but not required. 

To stay up to date on all things Pageant of the Masters and Fine Arts Show visit www.foapom.com or follow @FestivalPageant on social media.

 

