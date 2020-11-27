NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 95  |  November 27, 2020

COVID-19: 1,943 new cases and 18 new deaths reported 112720

COVID-19: 1,943 new cases and 18 new deaths reported in OC, 6 new cases in Laguna Beach (November 26 and 27)

OC Health Care Agency’s COVID-19 report released today (November 27) reflects a two-day increase of 1,943 new cases of COVID-19 in OC, 18 new deaths countywide, and six new cases in Laguna Beach. The report includes new cases and deaths from both today and yesterday, since the agency did not release a report yesterday due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

Sadly, the county that 1,577 people have died due to COVID-19 in Orange County, including 18 new deaths reported today (11 deaths on Thursday, seven deaths today). There have been “less than five deaths” of Laguna Beach residents to date.

The county reports a two-day increase of 1,943 new cases of COVID-19 in OC (935 cases on Thursday, 1,008 cases today).

The county reports that there have been 316 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Laguna Beach to date, an increase of six cases since Wednesday’s report and 32 cases since last Friday’s report.

The county reports that 25 percent of ICU beds and 65 percent of ventilators are currently available countywide.

The county reports that 506 individuals are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 (+27 since Wednesday’s report – includes ICU); 139 are in ICU (+24 since Wednesday’s report).

The county estimates 59,080 “recovered cases” according to its data criteria.

For questions about the data presented by the county, call (714) 834-2000 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

To view the data dashboard, click here.

Numbers are updated daily by Stu News Laguna and reported on our social media pages @StuNewsLaguna.

Orange County COVID-19 case data as of November 27, as reported by the county; click here to visit page that is updated daily

 

