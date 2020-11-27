NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 95  |  November 27, 2020

SchoolPower sets goal to raise $150,000 for LBUSD

SchoolPower sets goal to raise $150,000 for LBUSD families on Giving Tuesday

This Giving Tuesday, December 1, SchoolPower will launch an effort to raise $150,000 for its COVID Impact Fund to help Laguna Beach school district families in need.

“Over 300 students in Laguna Beach schools are eligible for free and reduced-price meals – that’s 11 percent of the student body,” says SchoolPower Executive Director Sarah Durand. “Our goal is to provide real help for students and families in our small community, many of whom are experiencing major challenges due to the pandemic.

SchoolPower is partnering with LBUSD to amplify the district’s support of students and families in need and secure resources for this vulnerable population. A fund has been created to assist in covering basic needs and supplemental educational resources for families, including food, transportation, clothing, parent education, and toolkits for students identified as English language learners. 

SchoolPower sets parade

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

SchoolPower marching in the Patriots Day Parade prior to the pandemic 

LBUSD Community Liaison Ivonne Redard has been working directly with families throughout the pandemic and is assisting SchoolPower to coordinate the campaign. “Our school personnel work diligently to serve and support students and families in need, and we appreciate SchoolPower’s commitment to augment our continued endeavors,” Redard explains. “It is through collaborative partnerships like LBUSD and SchoolPower’s that our community can feel confident that no stone will be left unturned to see any one of our students overcome the challenges they face in this ever-changing environment.”

To kickstart SchoolPower’s efforts, the Martini Education & Opportunity Trust  has given $25,000 to the campaign.

“There are times when it’s not about the ‘next level’ we want our schools achieving or what ‘it would be great to have’ in the classroom, but about taking care of foundational needs for families. Now is one of those times,” explains donor Brent Martini. “I hope others will join in this effort to ensure our Laguna families and students are all well supported.”

One hundred percent of donations made on Tuesday will be deployed directly to help LBUSD families in need. In addition, two generous LBUSD families, the Broughers and the Motherways, have pledged to match donations up to $10,000. 

Donors can give at whatever level is right for their family, or choose from several levels of support, including: 

--Cover Basic Needs ($100) – Provide a grocery voucher, bus pass, or gas gift card for an LBUSD family

--Support English Learners ($300) – Purchase supplemental learning materials and bilingual books to enhance reading proficiency and enrich learning experiences

--Sponsor a Family ($500) – Support critical needs including food and clothing, as well as education materials for one family

--Shape the Future ($1,000) – Sponsor parent education workshops to assist parents in creating positive learning conditions for their children that invigorate their physical, cognitive, and social-emotional development

To contribute, visit http://give.lbschoolpower.org/.

SchoolPower’s mission is to enhance the educational experience of the whole student as they grow from TK through 12th grade. Over the last five years, SchoolPower has contributed over $4,000,000 to the Laguna Beach Unified School District to help support a wide range of programs, including music, visual and performing arts, STEM, digital literacy, field trips, athletics, social emotional support, service learning, and academic support. 

To learn more about SchoolPower’s current campaign, visit http://give.lbschoolpower.org/.

 

