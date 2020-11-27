NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 95  |  November 27, 2020

Hotel Laguna updates progress and announces reopening of restaurant and bar in early 2021

By DIANNE RUSSELL

During a “Just the Facts: Hotel Laguna” webinar last week conducted by Paula Hornbuckle-Arnold, president and CEO of the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce, the public received answers to its questions regarding the restoration of the Hotel Laguna. 

Hornbuckle-Arnold said the intention of the webinar was to delineate fact from conjecture with regard to major projects and initiatives that affect our business community and residents.

Hasty Honarkar, vice president of the Laguna Beach Co., operators of the hotel, and Community Development Director Marc Wiener addressed a variety of inquiries. Laguna Beach Co. bought the hotel operation in January 2019 and has a 99-year land lease.

Among other updates, Honarkar announced that they’re planning to reopen the restaurant and bar to the public in early 2021. The restaurant concept will involve a partnership with Chef Craig Strong, whose 25-year career in luxury hotels and resorts earned him a Michelin star during his time at The Langham Huntington Hotel & Spa in Pasadena.

In addition to the restaurant and bar, the remainder of the Hotel Laguna’s first level – the lobby, terrace, and rose garden – will also be reopening in 2021. 

A not yet submitted proposed rendering for the exterior

Moving on to the second phase, the Laguna Beach Co. will pursue approvals for a restoration of the hotel’s exterior (including landscaping) and guest rooms (with air conditioning). Honarkar noted that if the exterior paint color remains the same, it will not need to go through the Design Review Board. It is being investigated by their historic consultant.

The Laguna Beach Co. wants to install a replica of the Hotel Laguna’s rooftop sign that is shown in historic photographs, and this addition would require a variance and approval from the Design Review Board.

This second phase is expected to take between 12 and 18 months, depending on the California Coastal Commission.

As for maintaining its historic status, Honarkar said, “After submitting a 114-page document to the U.S. State Department of Interior, it was accepted and automatically went into the state registry. Part II will be submitting it to the local historic registry, although it’s always been on the local registry.”

Wiener assured the community that even though there has been some concern about maintaining the integrity of the hotel, after a recent visit to the site, he said, “The integrity is still intact.” 

Regarding storefronts, a corner storefront could be converted into a small café – as it was originally – and Honarkar says they are considering combining some storefronts to create a larger art gallery.

According to Honarkar, the parking lot next to the hotel will remain, and there are no current plans to build underground parking. 

Progress photo of the restaurant foyer, however, it is not a representation of the final design as Laguna Beach Co. still has a significant amount of detail work ahead. They are waiting on final permits in order to be able to continue work.

As for the permitting process and red tagging that has come to the attention of the public, “We really appreciate the city guiding us through this because it is a complicated process,” Honarkar said. 

Wiener said, “We’ve been working with Laguna Beach Co. on these issues and city staffers have since authorized electrical and plumbing work.”

Hornbuckle-Arnold was happy to find out that The Beach Club will reopen, however, details haven’t been finalized. “We intend to issue day passes for the community to enjoy it until the membership is in place,” says Honarkar.

Honarkar refuted the scuttlebutt that the hotel is for sale.

When asked about who will operate the hotel, she replied, “We have a great team in place already.”

“Our vision, after speaking to many people in this community, is to create a unique boutique experience that incorporates the history of Laguna,” Honarkar said. “We want the locals to be happy to come through the doors again.”

To view the Zoom webinar, click here.

 

