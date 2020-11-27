NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 95  |  November 27, 2020

Holiday shopping in the HIP District keeps the season simple and supports local businesses

Story by DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

In the short span of seven streets – from Thalia Street to Bluebird Street – the HIP District offers a wealth of holiday shopping opportunities in its eclectic shops: books, spices, sports equipment, clothes, flowers, vintage items, and jewelry, to name just a few. The HIP District has recently expanded to the south to include Mozambique and Ristorante Rumari.

To be sure, this is an area with an abundant history.

Pottery Place shops 

In early Laguna, before the incarnation of our current downtown, the heart of the small business district was around Bluebird Canyon and S Coast Hwy. This historic place was reborn as a thriving and exciting business district, called the HIP District – “HIP” for Historic and Interesting Places. 

Since many local shops are struggling during these challenging times, holiday shopping in the HIP District serves two purposes: making everyone on your gift list happy while, at the same time, supporting our local shops.

Jason, owner of Laguna Surf and Sport

Joe Hanauer, developer of The Old Pottery Place, says, “We started the HIP District to draw attention to the terrific one-of-a-kind boutiques, shops, services, and lodging in our neighborhood. If people’s driving or strolling patterns aren’t just right, they’ll never know what they’re missing. Especially now, people can do themselves a big favor while also helping our town by first giving local merchants a nod before buying online from strangers. Keeping money in the neighborhood where local merchants support charities and sales tax goes to provide us with services.”

Ligne Blanche

Sandrine Guibert, owner of Ligne Blanche, says, “All of our fabrics are imported from France. We make a line of cotton table linens, napkins, dish towels, and aprons, all made here. We have unique accessible products, clothes, ceramics, gifts, and jewelry.”

Lisa, a longtime Ligne Blanche customer says, “It is a shop with truly unique items that are usable, not just for decoration. Sandrine carries hard to find items that have beauty and style. It’s French! It’s a happy place.”

Aviator Nation – vintage 1970s

Lorraine Willis, manager of Aviator Nation, describes her retro store as, “A 1970s California inspired clothing brand handmade in Los Angeles. Live. Love. Fly.”

Think Laguna first by buying merchandise or gift cards for holiday gifts: Gina’s Pizza, Wax & Wood Art Studio, The Bead Shop, Thalia Street Surf Shop, Laguna Laundry & Dry Cleaning, Twig, Laguna Coffee, Art of Fitness Realatrends, Inc., Village Faire Shoppes, Heidelberg Café, Laguna Eyes Optometry, Logan Bros. Shaving Co., Lance Heck Jewelry, Spice Merchants, Ligne Blanche, Sandpiper Lounge, The English Garden, Sapphire. Cellar. Craft. Cook., The Old Pottery Place, Chocolate Soldier, The Shoe Box, Vogue Salon, Laguna Beach Books, Blue Eyed Girl, and Sound Spectrum.

Spice Merchant has great stocking stuffers

Aviator Nation, European Optical, Earth Stones, International Spa, Eiko Massage, K’ya Bistro & Bar, The Rooftop Lounge, Hotel La Casa del Camino, Artist Eye Gallery, Avila’s El Ranchito, Kiska Boutique, Subway, Huit, CryoCareUSA, The Art Center, NEKO Home, Laguna Outpost, The Vintage Poster, Laguna Outpost, The Soul Project, The Garage Collective, Vertigo Home, Sleepless in Laguna, Mozambique, and Ristorante Rumari. 

Laguna Beach Books 

Lisa Childers, manager of Laguna Beach Books, says, “We are open, our current hours are 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday. We have a wide selection of all types of books from Fiction and Non-Fiction to Mystery, Art, Cookbooks, and Children’s. We also have stuffed animals and puzzles along with stocking stuffers and journals.

“We are happy to gift wrap for free and we do ship books all over the United States. If people prefer, they can call the store and have books shipped. We also are happy to leave books in our back alley off of Brooks Street if people are not comfortable coming into the store. Gift cards are available in any denomination and they can also be purchased with a call to the store.

“This is 14th Christmas selling books in Laguna Beach and we have a very knowledgeable staff who are so happy to help.”

Twig carries a variety of items from clothing to Christmas ornaments 

Experience the HIP District and think Laguna first. As the website says: Shop local, eat local, spend local, and enjoy local. It takes you to start the trend. 

No need to go anywhere else for holiday shopping. It’s all right here in town.

For more information, go to www.hipdistrictlaguna.com.

 

