NewLeftHeader

clear sky

68.7°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 12, Issue 95  |  November 27, 2020

Police Beat 112720

Incident Reports

Tuesday, Nov 24

N Coast Hwy & Ledroit St | Threatening a Crime with Intent to Terrorize, Battery: Spouse/Ex-spouse/Date, Robbery, Inflicting Injury Upon a Child

4:52 p.m. A 31-year-old person was arrested for threatening a crime with intent to terrorize, battery of spouse/ex-spouse/date, robbery, and inflicting injury upon a child. Bail was set at $100,000.

Cozumel | 100 Block | Embezzling Leased/Rented Vehicle

11:14 a.m. A 31-year-old person was arrested for embezzling a leased/rented vehicle. Bail was set at $20,000.

Sleepy Hollow Lane | 600 Block | Disorderly Conduct – Alcohol

3:13 a.m. A 48-year-old person was arrested for disorderly conduct related to alcohol. Bail was set at $500.

Monday, Nov 23

Park Ave | 600 Block | Warrant

10:18 p.m. A 57-year-old person was arrested on a warrant. No bail was set. 

Sunday, Nov 22

Unknown | Driving While on Probation with a Blood Alcohol Content of 0.01% or Higher, DUI with 1 Prior, Driving with a Blood Alcohol Content of 0.08% Higher 

10:25 p.m. A 34-year-old person was arrested for driving while on probation with a blood alcohol content of 0.01% or higher, on suspicion of DUI with one prior, and driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or higher. Bail was set at $10,000.

N Coast Hwy | 1100 Block | Disorderly Conduct – Alcohol

10:21 p.m. A 41-year-old person was arrested for disorderly conduct related to alcohol. Bail was set at $500.

Victoria Drive | 2700 Block | Domestic Violence with Minor Injury

7:54 a.m. A 40-year-old person was arrested for domestic violence with minor injury. Bail was set at $50,000.

N Coast Hwy | 600 Block | Trespassing

4:05 a.m. A 35-year-old person was arrested for trespassing. Bail was set at $500.

Editor’s Note: An arrest contains allegations that a suspect has committed a crime. Every suspect is presumed to be innocent until and unless proven guilty in court.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Maggi Henrikson, Samantha Washer, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2020 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.