 Volume 12, Issue 95  |  November 27, 2020

Rotary Club Students of the Month for October and November 112720

Rotary Club Students of the Month for October and November possess talent and determination

What resonates with the two Rotary Club Students of the Month for October and November, Jackie Strewn and Grace Gillies, is that, among other attributes, they are both hardworking, determined, and problem solvers. It’s evident by their accomplishments and awards as well as their future plans. 

The Laguna Beach Rotary Club is continuing to meet online via Zoom. So far this school year, the club has honored two students of the month for October and November. The club invites the students and their families to join them online to receive their awards. All SOMs receive a $500 scholarship at their graduation ceremony. 

Rotarians understand the importance of our community’s youth. Guided by this understanding the membership established a student recognition program. A program that recognizes achievement, leadership, and helps to support high school students in their transition to higher education. 

During the months of September through May, high school students are selected by their school’s administration based upon their: Academic Standing, Extracurricular Activities, Community Involvement, Leadership, and Service to Others.

Both Jackie and Grace fulfill all the necessary criteria and more.

A senior at Laguna Beach High School, Jackie moved to Laguna with her mother five years ago for the elite beach volleyball competition and caliber of players at LBHS. Jackie is six feet tall and has always had a passion for beach volleyball. She is verbally committed to play beach volleyball at Pepperdine University and is waiting to sign her letter of intent.

Rotary Club Jackie

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Jackie Strewn

She received all team awards for indoor volleyball and also broke some LBHS records for blocking. LBHS has gone to state championships for the four years she played as a varsity athlete for sand volleyball. She also coached younger kids in volleyball to help them achieve their goals as she has.

In academics, Jackie received the Breaker Award for Spring 2020 from Parta Perkins in Physics. She also has been on the honor roll for her grades since freshman year.

However, her determination goes well beyond competing in sports and academics. Jackie’s grandfather had Parkinson’s disease, and it inspired her to serve and go into the medical field and become a brain surgeon.

“This has been something that has really inspired me to want to learn more about the human brain and have a goal of solving things like this so others do not have to see their loved ones suffer through this disease,” she says.

Much like Jackie, Grace is also hardworking, determined, and a problem solver. “I don’t easily give up and value the importance of integrity. I take pride in all my work, whether it is for school or something else outside of the classroom. I try to solve it rather than avoiding it.” 

As evidence of her desire to “solve things,” she is planning to attend college and major in either applied mathematics or data science. “So I can continue learning about and working with the subject that I love. I will be able to identify problems and find solutions, which is something I love doing and it can also be helpful to others.”

Rotary Club Grace

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Grace Gillies 

Grace enjoys giving back to the community. While in high school, her service includes being the founder of the Girls Who Code Club local chapter. “I started and taught a Girls Who Code after-school club at El Morro Elementary School. I was a counselor at a summer camp called Project Scientist. I was selected to serve as mentor and teacher’s aide for a science camp for elementary school girls, and I tutor middle school and high school students in math.” 

In addition to being a counselor for kids with learning challenges, she sold and delivered lawn signs thanking first responders, medical providers, and all other essential workers during the pandemic. All of the profits were donated to local hospitals. 

Excelling in both athletics and academics, Grace has played on the girls soccer team for all four years of high school, and track and field in 9th and 10th grades.

Her academic awards include AP Scholar with Distinction, Superintendent’s Honor Roll – 3.5 and Above, Breaker Award Honors Algebra 2, Breaker Award Geometry (9th grade), and Scholar Athlete – 3.75 and Above GPA while playing a varsity sport (10th and 11th grades). She’s been a member of LBHS National Honor Society for three years (10th, 11th, and 12th grades). 

Congratulations to both Jackie and Grace on their outstanding achievements and for their awards as Students of the Month.

 

