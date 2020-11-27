NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 95  |  November 27, 2020

Guest Column Simple ways to create Thanksgiving 112720

Guest Column

Simple ways to create Thanksgiving every day

By Dr. Vidya Reddy

“Life is not measured by the number of breaths you take, but by the number of moments that take your breath away.” –Unknown 

Yesterday, as many people celebrated Thanksgiving Day in times of our current quarantine, I hope that you fully enjoyed the day and took it all in. 

This day is traditionally a time to be with families, friends, and loved ones. It focuses around sharing a meal and enjoying precious time together. 

Thanksgiving Day is gone all too soon, but there is no reason why you cannot continue the spirit of Thanksgiving all year around. 

In the spirit of robust helpfulness, I feel compelled to share with you the Life Lessons I have learned over the past few months. If you would like more information on techniques and meditation, please refer to my podcast: https://naturally-happy.com/podcast/.

Here are my seven simple tips to make every day Thanksgiving: 

--Live with an attitude of gratitude

Gratitude is all about appreciating the things you have in your life – every day, and not just on Thanksgiving Day. 

From today onward, begin to value all the goodness, beauty, and love around you. This can be as majestic as a sunset or as simple as the feel of the clothes you wear. 

Gratitude is a way of reaching back to your natural state of happiness. Notice what’s right instead of what’s wrong and begin to see every “problem” as an opportunity for growth and development. Is your glass half full or half empty? 

“It’s a sign of mediocrity when you demonstrate gratitude with moderation.” –Roberto Benigni 

Be thankful for a gift from a friend, a child’s smile, a stranger’s kindness, and even the weather, regardless of whether it is raining or the sun is shining. 

Make it a lifelong commitment to live with an attitude of gratitude. 

Simple ways doctor

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Johnny Antezana

Dr. Vidya Reddy

--Show your appreciation of others. 

Countless people contribute daily to make your life what it is. From the postman to the checkout assistant, everyone that you interact with plays a key role in helping you flow through your day. 

The food at your table, your car, and the clothes you wear – all these things are possible only because of the toil and sweat of thousands of strangers around the world. 

Though you will never personally meet or know all these kind people, you can certainly show your appreciation to the people you meet daily. Even just genuinely saying thank you from the heart will mean a lot to them.

Go one step further and get to know better such people in your life. All the people you acknowledge will be truly touched.

Remember that opportunities to genuinely thank the universe and people are endless. There’s a lot to be thankful for in life.

--Share your abundance

You are blessed with so much abundance, from your worldly goods, your wisdom, your innate goodness, and indeed nature’s bounty. You have been given so much, so share it with others every day and don’t wait for this time next year. 

Even though we can’t invite friends to your home (quarantine), please, support worthy causes, help someone in a positive way – you get the idea. There are umpteen ways you can share and spread your abundance. 

Simply by showing your abundant, giving, and carefree nature you will inspire abundance awareness in others. 

--Truly appreciate your loved ones. 

Yesterday as you spent time with your loved ones, you can appreciate and fully accept them, no matter what their quirks are. Can’t you? 

So why not continue this for the rest of the year? 

Simple ways abundance

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Kavita Reddy

Share your abundance 

We so often take people for granted only to miss them as soon as they have left. Many times loved ones leave, and we wish we’d told them how much they mean to us. 

Show your loved ones you truly care for them every day and not just on a few special occasions each year. 

You don’t even have to make a grand gesture to show your appreciation. Sometimes all they want is some quality time with you and your full presence. The little things can make a big difference. 

--Contribute to others and bring people together.

Ultimately, we are all interconnected, even if we don’t know each other and have nothing in common. 

Regardless of your relationship, look for ways to contribute to others. In any situation, ask yourself: How can I help? How can I contribute here? 

Random acts of kindness are magical and giving of yourself is one of the best joys of life. For example, let other drivers into your lane and have a friendly conversation with the cashier at the gas station. 

Connect with people without wanting anything from them. Make at least one friendly phone call each day, with no intention to get some business or anything else – just a friendly hello without any expectation. And look for ways of bringing people together all year around, not just during holidays. 

By creating a sense of togetherness, you will help to generate and instill in others a sense of community and well-being.

Become conscious of the joy you get from all your positive acts. When you give the gift of a smile or a kind word, you create a wonderful ripple effect of joy that touches many and helps build bridges between everyone. 

We can all indeed have that magical, Thanksgiving joy all year around. 

Have a Happy belated Thanksgiving everyone – yesterday and every day! 

In Peace, Love and Gratitude 

‘Til next time 

Dr.Vidya Reddy, ND, AMS, DAC, CLC 

www.Naturally-Happy.com

 

