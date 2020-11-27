NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 95  |  November 27, 2020

COVID-19: 1,199 new cases and 3 new deaths reported 112720

COVID-19: 1,199 new cases and 3 new deaths reported in OC, 5 new cases in Laguna Beach

Orange County experienced a three-day spike of 3,458 new cases of COVID-19 between November 23-25, including 17 newly reported cases in Laguna Beach in that time. OC Health Care Agency reports that there have been 73,152 cumulative cases of COVID-19, with 1,199 new cases reported on Wednesday, 837 new cases reported on Tuesday, and 1,422 new cases reported on Monday.

Sadly, the county reports that 1,559 people have died due to COVID-19 in Orange County, including three new deaths reported on Wednesday. There have been “less than five deaths” of Laguna Beach residents to date.

The county reports that there have been 310 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Laguna Beach to date, an increase of five cases on Wednesday and 32 cases since last Wednesday’s report.

The county reports that 30 percent of ICU beds and 64 percent of ventilators are currently available countywide.

The county reports that 479 individuals are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 (+16 since Tuesday’s report – includes ICU); 115 are in ICU (-1 since Tuesday’s report).

The county estimates 58,608 “recovered cases” according to its data criteria.

For questions about the data presented by the county, call (714) 834-2000 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

To view the data dashboard, click here.

Numbers are updated daily by Stu News Laguna and reported on our social media pages @StuNewsLaguna.

Editor’s Note: The county did not provide updates yesterday due to the Thanksgiving holiday; please check back later today for Friday’s update.

