 Volume 12, Issue 95  |  November 27, 2020

City of Hope launches leading-edge screenings and programs to counter lung cancer

Delivering on their promise to bring lifesaving cancer care to Orange County, City of Hope is launching early detection and prevention programs to fight lung cancer – the number one cause of cancer deaths in the United States. These services, provided by highly specialized cancer experts and introduced during November, Lung Cancer Awareness Month, are intended to save lives and provide local residents much-needed resources for combating this deadly disease.

Asking Orange County residents to “make your first shot against lung cancer your best shot,” City of Hope is stressing early intervention and expert care. The world-renowned cancer center is currently taking appointments for lung cancer screenings at its Newport Beach location, with screening taking place at Newport Diagnostic Center.

City of Hope Dr. Tan

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of City of Hope

Dr. Tingting Tan, a City of Hope medical oncologist specializing in thoracic cancer (right) with a patient

The painless and non-invasive exam uses low-dose spiral computed tomography (LDCT) and takes only seconds. Patients receive their results and consultation with City of Hope experts who specialize in the prevention and treatment of cancer. For those whose tests indicate cancer, there is immediate access to City of Hope’s world-renowned multispecialty team of lung cancer experts, along with outstanding compassionate care for patients and families.

“Orange County deserves its best shot against lung cancer,” said Ravi Salgia, M.D., Ph.D., the Arthur & Rosalie Kaplan Chair in Medical Oncology at City of Hope, and one of the world’s leading experts on lung cancer treatment. “That’s why we are introducing a screening program that detects lung cancers earlier and greatly enhances the odds of survival. And this is just the latest addition to our many breakthrough lung cancer research and treatment capabilities, including City of Hope’s pioneering use of targeted therapies and personalized medicine to determine the best treatment path for each patient.”

“One of the challenges with lung cancer is that it often doesn’t produce symptoms until it is well advanced,” said Dan J. Raz, M.D., M.A.S., co-director of the Lung Cancer and Thoracic Oncology Program and a thoracic surgeon at City of Hope. “However, we are highly encouraged because studies show that lung cancer detected by LDCT screening will be discovered at an early stage 64 percent to 85 percent of the time. It is cost-effective, causes no patient discomfort, and is highly reliable. These factors can make all the difference and lead to a much more positive prognosis for patients. That’s why we are raising awareness among both patients and primary care physicians about the efficacy and accessibility of this life-saving test.”

In another move to help Orange Countians reverse lung cancer incidence, City of Hope offers an innovative virtual smoking cessation program. This social support program is open to people who smoke now or in the past and can be combined with City of Hope’s tobacco dependency program that includes medications to overcome withdrawal symptoms and behavioral strategies to break habits that trigger smoking. The emphasis is on getting better, not shaming or blaming those who have yet to rid cigarettes from their lives.

City of Hope physicians also stress that lung cancer can affect anyone with lungs, not just those who smoke. In fact, as many as 20 percent of people who die from lung cancer in the United States every year have never smoked or used any other form of tobacco.   

While researchers continue to explore what causes lung cancer in non-tobacco users, potential reasons include radon gas exposure, second-hand smoke, air pollution, and certain hereditary factors.

“We want to make sure everyone remains vigilant about this disease, even when so many of us are focused on concerns such as COVID-19,” Dr. Salgia said. “People should pay attention to their risk factors, avoid situations that elevate risk, and get early interventions if symptoms are present, including chronic coughing, coughing up blood, and shortness of breath.”

For more information on the screening program, call (626) 256-4673, ext. 89114.

For more information on smoking cessation, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or visit www.cityofhope.org/smokingcessation.

For a second opinion for those diagnosed with lung cancer, go to the link here or call (800) 826-4673.

 

