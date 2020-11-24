This is as close as we can come to actually singing to our readers on their birthdays!

Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach announces Shop2Give virtual auction

Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach is excited to announce Shop2Give, an online virtual auction to benefit the club, starting on November 27 and lasting through December 6. The holiday auction will feature items from the Montage, Canyon Ranch, Lululemon, Gorjana, and more.

This event is the perfect opportunity to shop for Black Friday sales, while giving back to our kids. The Club is very excited for this shopping event, especially since it had to cancel three of its fundraising events. Proceeds raised through this auction will directly impact our community’s youth. Costs to keep the Club open during this time have increased significantly but the Club remains committed to its mission of empowering all youth to reach their full potential.

For more information, visit www.bgclagunabeach.org/shop2give.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Shop2Give virtual auction will help support Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach in its mission to empower our local youth (photo taken pre-pandemic)

For over 65 years, the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach has been an indispensable asset to the community. From preschool to parenting classes, the Club offers an array of services that focus on academic success, good character and citizenship, healthy lifestyles, and creative expression. The Club serves youth ages 3 to 18 years of age at its two sites, Canyon Branch and Bluebird Branch, in Laguna Beach.

For more information about the Club, visit www.bgclagunabeach.org or call (949) 494-2535.

The Ranch at Laguna Beach joins Beyond Green as founding member

The Ranch at Laguna Beach is proud to announce its position as a founding member of Beyond Green – a global portfolio of hotels, resorts, and lodges exemplifying sustainable leadership. Launched on November 17, Beyond Green was created to provide a more purposeful way to explore the world, where good guests meet good hosts, presenting genuine hospitality by the people for the planet.

“The Ranch at Laguna Beach was founded on a commitment to protect our canyon location and the surrounding environment, and this mission is unwavering. Although it is not always the easiest path, we take the extra steps to ensure our operations are as sustainable as possible, whether that means investing in reclaimed water infrastructure or partnering with local small businesses to develop recyclable containers instead of plastics,” said Kurt Bjorkman, General Manager of The Ranch at Laguna Beach.

“Beyond Green aligns with our driving principle, which is to provide a world-class experience that is also at the forefront of sustainable tourism – and to inspire and empower our guests to leave this world better than we found it.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Eric Rubens

The Ranch proudly announces position as a founding member of Beyond Green

As a member of Beyond Green, The Ranch at Laguna Beach promises to deliver on the three pillars of sustainable tourism: environmentally friendly practices that go beyond the basics; protection of natural and cultural heritage; and contribution to the social and economic well-being of local communities – and adhere to more than 50 sustainability indicators that align with global sustainable tourism criteria and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

“Sustainability goes beyond eliminating plastic, it is about how a resort supports its local community and honors its place in history. It is about traveling with as little impact to the environment as possible. It is about supporting local vendors who share our ethos, providing meaningful financial and personally rewarding careers to people in our communities, and then showcasing that authentic community experience to guests. The future of our planet is in each of our hands. By bringing together like-minded people with hearts for service and hospitality, we can help drive sustainable travel on a global scale. This is vital for the entire industry to embrace in order to survive,” added Bjorkman.

For more information on Beyond Green, its brand pillars, and the benefits it provides to hotels, travelers, and the travel community, visit www.staybeyondgreen.com.

For more information on The Ranch at Laguna Beach and its sustainability practices, visit www.theranchlb.com.

LB Cultural Arts Center seeks year-end tax-deductible donations to support the arts

The Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center (LBCAC) urges lovers of the arts to support its growth by volunteering time and considering the LBCAC in year-end donations and donor advised funds.

“We look to be an accessible and affordable epicenter for art by offering exhibition and event space to showcase leading-edge, experiential, and thought-provoking art, in the heart of California’s premier art colony,” said Rick Conkey, founder of the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center. “Now, we are seeking volunteers and donations to extend this vision.”

Conkey continued, “The center serves as our town’s first ‘Art House’ movie theatre, a community TV station, and a new volunteer center, where we invite local residents to contribute their energy toward establishing long-term positive change for Laguna’s art community.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Rick Conkey, founder of the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center

The Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center is a beacon and catalyst for advancing art appreciation, enhancing quality of life, and promoting civic and cultural development. By hosting fledgling and seasoned artists who are making a difference in music, video, film, dance, poetry, prose, the visual arts, and arts education, the center looks to promote emotional connections and artistic progress. Through a dedicated space in the heart of Laguna Beach, along the Forest Avenue Promenade, Laguna’s first cultural arts center preserves one of America’s longest-running galleries and contributes to local communities through live, online, and streaming exhibitions and events.

Sponsored by local merchants and organizations, the Center’s flagship online program, the “Anything Goes Happy Hour,” features interesting and timely local, regional, and international talent, including insightful interviews. The “Anything Goes Happy Hour” has hosted international artists like Grammy-nominated reggae legend Pato Banton and Australian X Factor sensation Emmanuel Kenny, along with local favorites like Nick “I” Hernandez and Jason Feddy.

To donate to the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center, click here.

To reserve the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center for an event, click here.

To view “Anything Goes Happy Hour” episodes, click here.

Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center is located at 235 Forest Ave.

For more information, email [email protected] or call (949) 652-ARTS.

Local writers published in book of short stories and essays inspired by COVID-19

A bad case of cabin fever got you down? A cure for pandemic boredom is reading a good book. Writing in Place: Stories from the Pandemic (Mars Street Press) features short stories and essays by local writers. The book was inspired by COVID-19 and the range of emotional experiences brought about by this surreal time.

Barbara DeMarco-Barrett, author of Pen on Fire: A Busy Woman’s Guide to Igniting the Writer Within, and host of the public radio show and podcast Writers on Writing, brings together 17 writers from her long-term writing workshops, Writers Block Party, and the Literary Possé, to produce this eclectic collection.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

“Writing in Place” is available on Amazon

According to DeMarco-Barrett, the editor of this collection, “The pieces range from the dystopian to the apocalyptic. There are mystery stories, as well as stories exploring love and grief. Together, the compilation celebrates the triumph of the human spirit and the importance of art during dark times.”

This diverse roster of writers includes Dina Andre, Nancy Carpenter, Cindy Trane Christeson, Angela Cybulski, Phil Doran, Anne Dunham, Jennifer Irani, Stephanie King, Jan Mannino, Rosalia Mattern, Marla Noel, Lisa Richter, Dianne Russell, Catherine Singer, Marrie Stone, Laurie Sullivan, and Judy Wagner.

To purchase on Amazon, click here.

After you purchase the book, please be sure to leave a review.

For more information, contact Barbara DeMarco-Barrett at [email protected].

LAM presents virtual exhibit, De Colores: Art Celebrating the Colors of Nature

Since quarantine began in March, Laguna Art Museum’s Education Department has conducted its Family Art Night with the Boys & Girls Club of the Central Coast (Santa Ana branch) via Zoom and increased the program from one to two per month.

A short presentation and art activity instructions are typically sent to families a week before Zoom sessions so that participants have time to create art before meeting virtually. Sharing their projects in Zoom meetings offers participants a time of togetherness, reflection, and critique.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LAM

“Penguin” by Aaliyah Villanueva

In anticipation of Laguna Art Museum’s Art & Nature festival, starting in September, projects became centered around the theme of Art & Nature. De Colores: Art Celebrating the Colors of Nature is a virtual exhibition that is a result of these projects and is a celebration of the vibrancy, life, and colors found in nature.

LAM wants to thank participants of Family Art Night for their willingness to share and for being sources of light during a dark time. In particular, they want to thank Lupita Mena, whose dedication and passion make this partnership even more beautiful.

To access the virtual exhibition, click here.

Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach to hold first Holiday Champagne Brunch on December 6

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach will host its first Holiday Champagne Brunch at the Studio at Montage Laguna Beach with champagne donated by Kobrand, one of the few remaining family-owned and operated Champagne houses. The event will take place on Sunday, Dec 6 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Studio at Montage is not currently open to the public for dining, so this is a very exciting opportunity for guests to dine in this beautiful setting. The Craftsman-style Studio at Montage is perched on a 50 ft. bluff with breathtaking ocean views.

The Boys & Girls Club is thrilled to have the opportunity to host an event before the end of the year, especially since the club had to cancel three of its major fundraising events. The Holiday Champagne Brunch will follow social distancing and safety guidelines to ensure a fun and safe day for all.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach Holiday Champagne Brunch to be held on December 6 at the Studio at Montage

Proceeds raised at the event will help the club serve the community’s youth. Costs to keep the club open during this time have increased significantly, but the club remains committed to its mission of empowering all youth to reach their full potential.

For over 65 years, the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach has been an indispensable asset to the community. From preschool to parenting classes, the club offers an array of services that focus on academic success, good character, and citizenship, healthy lifestyles, and creative expression.

The club offers classes in leadership, education and career, health and wellness, sports and fitness, as well as arts and creativity.

The club serves youth ages 3 to18 years of age at its two sites – Canyon Branch and Bluebird Branch – and has grown from serving 250 youth in 1952 to over 4,000 in 2018.

For more information about the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach, visit www.bgclagunabeach.org or call (949) 494-2535.

For more information about the Holiday Champagne Brunch, contact Michelle Fortezzo at (949)715-7584 or [email protected] or visit the club’s website.

Voting now open for MY HERO International Film Festival

Voting is online and open to the public for the 2020 MY HERO International Film Festival until November 30. To participate, watch the four short films in a category (approximately 30 minutes total) chosen as this year’s finalists and vote for your favorite.

To watch the inspiring short films online, click here.

To learn about the criteria for judging, explore questions that inspire discussion, and cast your vote, click here.

Categories include Activism, Youth Audience, Youth Audience Animation, and People’s Choice. This is a great opportunity to start a conversation about what makes a hero and how to make a good short film.

The People’s Choice ballot is a great place to begin. It features four of the finest and most inspirational short films from the 2020 MY HERO International Film Festival.

This year’s People’s Choice finalists include:

--Remember Us: An Historic Chapter at Anaheim High School – This film, made by AUHSD students Vanessa Diaz, Kenia Lares, Fryda Luna, Aleshia Osborn, Vivian Pham, and Dillian Tran takes the viewer back in time and tells the story of Anaheim High School students who were forcibly relocated to internment camps during World War II. It focuses on the personal and powerful story of Ruth Ikeda, the mother of AUSD Superintendent Michael B. Matsuda, and AUSD Professional Learning Coordinator Jackie Counts.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

People’s Choice finalist “Remember Us”

--A Moment in History – Directed by Paco Anselmi and featuring a speech by New York Governor Andrew Como, this film could not be timelier. It is a powerful tribute to healthcare workers fighting against COVID-19 and a reminder of the historical significance of our time.

--A Second Family – Directed by Ramon Sanchez Orense and Susanne Maria Krauss, this short documentary is narrated in French and Sign Language with English subtitles. It tells the story of Amina, a girl living in Goma, the third largest city in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Despite being able to hear perfectly well, she enrolls in a school for the deaf, as it is the only school her mother can afford. Despite their differences, she bonds with the other students through basketball and becomes the coach of Goma’s first deaf basketball team.

--A Walk Through the Land of a Thousand Hills – Directed by Chema Domenech, this film is a journey into one of the most beautiful and biologically diverse places on earth, Nyungwe National Park in Rwanda. We are guided by Claver Ntoyinkima, a native park ranger who shares secrets of the forest as well as the origins of his own conservation values.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

People’s Choice finalist “A Walk Through the Land of a Thousand Hills”

The MY HERO International Film Festival is part of The MY HERO Project (www.myhero.com), a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to sharing stories of the world’s heroes through stories, art, music, and short films.

To watch the inspiring short films online, click here.

To learn about the criteria for judging, explore questions that inspire discussion, and cast your vote, click here.

County allocates $1 million to expand outdoor dining capacity, restaurants may apply for $1,000 grant

Orange County’s restaurants are now eligible to apply for a $1,000 grant through the OC Restaurant Outdoor Dining Grant program to implement or expand outdoor dining capacity.

During last Tuesday’s Board Meeting, the Orange County Board of Supervisors unanimously supported a $1 million plan authored by Vice Chairman Andrew Do, First District, and Supervisor Don Wagner, Third District, to help Orange County restaurants expand and improve their outdoor dining as the County moves to the State’s most restrictive tier.

“The pandemic has forced restaurant owners to get creative to keep their businesses open,” said Vice Chairman Do. “Outdoor dining has served as a crucial tool for many restaurants across Orange County to stay afloat. As Orange County moved back to the Purple Tier [on Monday], the state’s most restrictive tier, this grant program will help those restaurants stay open for business this winter while also making sure they are adhering to California Public Health Officials’ guidance to keep their customers safe.”

The Restaurant Outdoor Dining Grant program, which is funded with federal CARES Act funding, will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. Eligible expenses solely include tents/canopies, heaters/warmers, and lighting. Purchases must be made from now through December 23.

For more information, visit the Orange County Community Resources agency’s website at www.occr.ocgov.com.