 Volume 12, Issue 94  |  November 24, 2020

Locals for Laguna Beach 2020 promotes local businesses 112420

Locals for Laguna Beach 2020 promotes local businesses during a challenging year

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

So the story goes, Eiler “The Greeter” Larsen, said, “It all started when…the pioneers, the progressives, the unconventionals, the creatives, the new-fashioned, the originals, the optimists, the dreamers, and the visionaries all decided to work together in the name of Laguna Beach’s preservation of community and culture.” 

Taking this to heart, in March, when the pandemic hit, Jason Garza founded Locals for Laguna Beach (LFLB) and created a website offering free membership to local Laguna Beach business owners, and a venue by which promote their businesses. 

Thus Eiler’s quote (if it is) developed into the mission and motto of LFLB – preservation of the community and culture.

Garza is accomplishing this by using this forum as a hub for collaboration, unification, and communication between business owners in Laguna Beach. 

Locals for card

Click on photo for a larger image

Locals for Laguna Beach card – show it throughout the town to get “Locals Specials” discounts 

True to its motto, LFLB has had a busy eight months.

Garza says, “When restaurant pandemic restrictions went down, we helped Royal Hawaiian transition to outside dining in record time – putting the word out and getting umbrella donations from other local businesses so they could continue servicing clients and generating revenue.”

In May, LFLB partnered with Melissa Martinez of 4SOCIETEE Cause Tee apparel brand on LFLB tees and hats to raise awareness for local businesses and to raise funds to support them. 

The forced pause of the global pandemic compelled Melissa and her family to expand their market to reach various charitable organizations. 4SOCIETEE’s creed is “What you wear is an opportunity to show what you believe in.”

With any Locals’ merchandise comes a “Locals Card” offering perks such as 50 percent off drinks to free gifts with purchase and percentages off throughout participating businesses in town. 

Locals for Avila duo at bar

Click on photo for a larger image

El Ranchito Special: buy three margaritas and get the fourth one for $1

In July, LFLB offered its collection for businesses to sell at retail for additional revenue. To date 15 businesses carry the LFLB product – Including El Ranchito, Wine Gallery, Royal Hawaiian, Sound Spectrum, The Shop, North, Laguna Surf & Sport, Penguin, Bushard’s, Laguna Coffee, The Den, MOMEH, and Pearl Edward Beach.

In August, LFLB teamed up with Ron May of May Contractors and Ganahl Lumber to build four picnic tables to assist with COVID-19 restrictions. Recipients included Wine Gallery, Ruby’s, South Laguna Garden Community Center, and Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach – Bluebird Park. 

Locals for table

Click on photo for a larger image

Jason Garza (Locals Founder) and Locals volunteers – Chris Olson of the Wine Gallery, Mike Carter of FUEL TV, and Ron May of May Contractors (builder of the four donated tables) – delivering a table to the Boys & Girls Club

In September, LFLB helped spread the word about two young local entrepreneurs, Mila and Grace, who developed an Esty site to sell mask necklaces to raise money for the Pacific Marine Mammal Center. The Laguna Beach Police Employees’ Association generously pitched in to up the contribution for PMMC.

LFLB also worked with local filmmaker Paul Maggetti and former pro surfer Jeff Booth, interviewing local legend Tom Morey. This work in progress features Tom sharing old school stories of Laguna Beach and what it means to be a “local.”

During the past two months, LFLB joined forces with the Second Annual Coast Film Festival put on by Ben Warner from November 12-22. They partnered with Laguna Beach businesses on promoting various restaurant takeout specials for home streaming of the event including Ruby’s, Wine Gallery, and Royal Hawaiian. Additionally, they organized “Locals” gift baskets that were auctioned off, and a result, raised thousands for film scholarship programs – as well as increased awareness of local businesses. 

Locals for Dirty Bird

Click on photo for a larger image

Grant (on left) and his dad Chuck Harrell wearing “Keep it Dirty” T-shirts

A few weeks ago, LFLB organized a T-shirt fundraising drive for The Sandpiper – an iconic LB establishment that has been closed since the pandemic began. The T-shirt designed by 4SOCIETEE centered around the stickered door and the message being to “Keep It Dirty.”

LFLB has already sold 500 of the “Keep it Dirty” T-shirts and expect that number to reach 1,000.

In conjunction with the T-Shirt fundraiser, LBLB organized an outdoor concert event at Mozambique benefiting The Sandpiper, with World Anthem Band donating their musical talents and Chuck as guest bartender…in between autographing T-shirts.

Garza says, “To date there are over 150 businesses signed up and over 60 perks offered from various businesses in the area. We have over 1,000 cards in circulation among residents and consumers.”

For more information about LFLB, go to www.localsforlagunabeach.com.

 

