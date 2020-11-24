NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 94  |  November 24, 2020

Where’s Maggi Answer 112420

Where’s Maggi – the answers!

The birdhouse fountain that you should not put your feet in is a fun feature on the sidewalk in front of the store Twig. It’s on S Coast Hwy, near Oak Street.

Who knew? Barbara Pierce knew, as well as Clara Candelaria, Julie Ross, Diane Van Dalfsen, and Laurie Kirkland.

Thanks, everyone, for playing along! 

Check in on Friday for a new challenge.    

Where's Maggi 11 24 20

Click on photo for a larger image

Fun fountain on the sidewalk in front of the store Twig, on S Coast Hwy

 

