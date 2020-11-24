NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 94  |  November 24, 2020

Woman’s Club continues tradition of Adopt-A-Family with much-needed help of donations

Now more than ever, people are looking forward to celebrating the upcoming holidays. 

Kitty Malcolm, acting president of the Woman’s Club, says, “For the Woman’s Club, in normal times, our committees would be busily preparing for the December annual Holiday Luncheon and our Adopt-A-Family committee would be gathering names of children in our community who come from lower-income families. It is staggering how many families and children in this position live in our community. And it isn’t going to be better for them this holiday season.”

The Woman’s Club has been closed since March. Malcolm admits, “We are unable to have our annual Holiday Luncheon this year, but through member donations we can continue our outreach to these children. Between what our members donated at last year’s Luncheon and the Woman’s Club donation, we raised more money than ever before, which enabled us to fill each Wish List request of 31 kids (a total of 120 gifts)! Some of our members went even further and adopted all the children within a particular family. And for that, we were thankful, and the families were thankful.”

Woman's club presents

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Woman’s Club

Gifts for Woman’s Club Annual Adopt-A-Family, 2019

“We are working again this year with Sande St. John to help those same families from last year; they are still in need. We all know these are stressful and ‘blue’ times, and it is even more so for these kids. We are hoping to raise enough money through your donations to match what we were able to do last year and are thankful to those of you who have already donated. But, if you haven’t already donated, could you please help us? 

“All you need to do is provide the money, and we will purchase and wrap the gifts for the families to pick up. We know you are receiving many emails and letters asking for financial support from a variety of local organizations and these are challenging times, but for most of these kids, these are the only holiday gifts they receive. Knowing we have helped put a smile on their faces when they have presents to open is one of the best gifts we can give ourselves this holiday season.” 

Due to the time limitations for purchasing and wrapping, the club would appreciate donations by December 7th. Donations can be made quickly and immediately through the club’s website at www.wclb.org, or by a personal check, made payable to Woman’s Club Adopt-A-Family and dropped off at the Clubhouse mailbox located on the patio. 

Malcolm says, “The Woman’s Club is very appreciative of your continued support of the Club and our community outreach programs.”

Donations received after December 7th will go towards our 2021 Adopt-A-Family program. All donations are tax deductible, and a tax form will be mailed to you.

For questions, contact Nancy Shurtleff, Chair, at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

