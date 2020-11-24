NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 94  |  November 24, 2020

LBPD awarded $102,000 traffic education 112420

LBPD awarded $102,000 traffic education and enforcement grant

The Laguna Beach Police Department has been awarded a traffic and education grant in the amount of $102,000 from the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) that will assist in LBPD’s efforts to reduce deaths and injuries on our roads.

“These are trying times, and now more than ever, it is important that we are at the forefront of traffic safety,” Lt. Jim Cota said. “This funding allows us to educate and enhance the safety of all residents.”

The one-year grant is for the 2021 federal fiscal year, which runs from October 1, 2020 to September 30, 2021.

The grant will fund a variety of traffic safety programs, including:

--DUI/driver’s license checkpoints.

--Patrols specifically looking for suspected alcohol and/or drug-impaired drivers.

--Patrols targeting violations of California’s hands-free cell phone law.

--Patrols targeting the primary causes of crashes.

--Patrols specifically looking for seat belt and child safety seat violations.

--Creating “Hot Sheets” identifying repeat DUI offenders.

--Officer training to identify suspected impaired drivers and conduct sobriety tests.

“Through education and behavior changes, we hope to create an environment that is safe and equitable for all road users in our community,” Lt. Cota said.

Funding for this program is from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

 

