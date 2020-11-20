NewLeftHeader

The Ranch at Laguna Beach joins Beyond Green 112020

The Ranch at Laguna Beach joins Beyond Green as founding member

The Ranch at Laguna Beach is proud to announce its position as a founding member of Beyond Green – a global portfolio of hotels, resorts, and lodges exemplifying sustainable leadership. Launched on November 17, Beyond Green was created to provide a more purposeful way to explore the world, where good guests meet good hosts, presenting genuine hospitality by the people for the planet.

“The Ranch at Laguna Beach was founded on a commitment to protect our canyon location and the surrounding environment, and this mission is unwavering. Although it is not always the easiest path, we take the extra steps to ensure our operations are as sustainable as possible, whether that means investing in reclaimed water infrastructure or partnering with local small businesses to develop recyclable containers instead of plastics,” said Kurt Bjorkman, General Manager of The Ranch at Laguna Beach. 

“Beyond Green aligns with our driving principle, which is to provide a world-class experience that is also at the forefront of sustainable tourism – and to inspire and empower our guests to leave this world better than we found it.”

As a member of Beyond Green, The Ranch at Laguna Beach promises to deliver on the three pillars of sustainable tourism: environmentally friendly practices that go beyond the basics; protection of natural and cultural heritage; and contribution to the social and economic well-being of local communities – and adhere to more than 50 sustainability indicators that align with global sustainable tourism criteria and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

“Sustainability goes beyond eliminating plastic, it is about how a resort supports its local community and honors its place in history. It is about traveling with as little impact to the environment as possible. It is about supporting local vendors who share our ethos, providing meaningful financial and personally rewarding careers to people in our communities, and then showcasing that authentic community experience to guests. The future of our planet is in each of our hands. By bringing together like-minded people with hearts for service and hospitality, we can help drive sustainable travel on a global scale. This is vital for the entire industry to embrace in order to survive,” added Bjorkman.

For more information on Beyond Green, its brand pillars, and the benefits it provides to hotels, travelers, and the travel community, visit www.staybeyondgreen.com

For more information on The Ranch at Laguna Beach and its sustainability practices, visit www.theranchlb.com.

 

