Arts Commission calls for phone booth-related proposals

BY BARBARA DIAMOND

Artists are called upon to submit proposals for a temporary art installation that incorporates the red telephone booth on Forest Avenue.

January 4 is the deadline to submit entries in the contest, a project of the Laguna Beach Arts Commission. Proposals should be imaginative, whimsical, and colorful.

“The installation will bring joy and humor to Forest Avenue,” said Arts Commissioner Karen Wood.

“One of the delights of temporary installations is that there is no ‘right’ – it just has to be quality art to be considered in the moment.”

Artists may incorporate a design or installation for the interior or exterior of the booth. A previous installation featured a bunch of folks jammed inside the confined space.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Current installation “Your Hero, My Hero, Our Heroes” is a tribute to first responders by artist Robert Holton

Architect Sir Giles Gilbert Scott created the 3’ x 3’ x 8’4” telephone box in 1935 to commemorate the silver jubilee of King George V.

The Arts Commission will review and select designs and/or finalists on January 11, based on creativity and appropriateness for the location. Materials should be durable, safe, and suitable for a public setting, according to the contest guidelines.

Commission recommendations will be submitted to the City Council for approval. The winner will be awarded a $5,000 honorarium.

The contest is open to residents of Imperial, Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, Santa Barbara, San Diego, and Ventura counties.

Installation is scheduled for on or before May 2.

For more information, contact Arts Program Coordinator Michael McGregor at (949) 497-0743 or by email at [email protected]

LAM presents virtual exhibit, De Colores: Art Celebrating the Colors of Nature

Since quarantine began in March, Laguna Art Museum’s Education Department has conducted its Family Art Night with the Boys & Girls Club of the Central Coast (Santa Ana branch) via Zoom and increased the program from one to two per month.

A short presentation and art activity instructions are typically sent to families a week before Zoom sessions so that participants have time to create art before meeting virtually. Sharing their projects in Zoom meetings offers participants a time of togetherness, reflection, and critique.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LAM

“Penguin” by Aaliyah Villanueva

In anticipation of Laguna Art Museum’s Art & Nature festival, starting in September, projects became centered around the theme of Art & Nature. De Colores: Art Celebrating the Colors of Nature is a virtual exhibition that is a result of these projects and is a celebration of the vibrancy, life, and colors found in nature.

LAM wants to thank participants of Family Art Night for their willingness to share and for being sources of light during a dark time. In particular, they want to thank Lupita Mena, whose dedication and passion make this partnership even more beautiful.

To access the virtual exhibition, click here.

JoAnne Artman Gallery presents P O P·u·lar, exhibition based on Broadway show Wicked

JoAnne Artman Gallery presents P O P·u·lar, an exhibition featuring the works of Greg Miller, John “CRASH” Matos, and Michael Callas both online and in person. The exhibition will be on view online now through December 31, 2020 at the link here. The works will also be on display at JoAnne Artman Gallery.

Inspired by the long-running Broadway musical Wicked, and its famous song, “Popular,” the show examines contemporary society through the lens of Pop Art. Touching on notions of conformity, beauty, popularity, and the current cultural landscape, Miller, Matos, and Callas challenge convention through their inclusion and disjunction of pop-culture and advertising.

In the musical number “Popular,” the song comically explains how popularity is dependent on specific aesthetics, poise, and interests. Turning this mentality on its head, these artists call on a rebellious spirit of counterculture to infuse their Pop Art sensibilities. Recycling recognizable ideas for their own compositions, familiar images, symbols, and brands are reborn as spray painted canvases and surfaces comprised of skateboard planks and bottle caps. Cleverly embracing and rejecting mainstream appeal, P O P·u·lar is a testament to an ever-evolving mentality towards consumerism and what constitutes fine art.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Greg Miller, “Thirsty,” Acrylic, Spray Paint + Collage Paper on Skateboard Planks, 51 x 48 inches

Integrating image and text with moments of poetic juxtaposition and historical allusion, Miller often uses found objects, archival texts, illustrations, and photographs as a base. Completing the works with elements of typography as well as the painted form, he produces optic landscapes of great narrative depth. With each piece chronicling the past, present, and future, Miller’s unique brand of Americana celebrates and notes society’s ties to the iconic imagery that transcends the passage of time.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

John “Crash” Matos, “Born to Be Free,” Spray Paint on Canvas, 78 x 87 inches

As a young teen stemming from the Bronx, Crash (b. John Matos) ran with the local kids, tagging subway cars, creating large murals, perfecting his style. and making a name for himself amongst the New York graffiti scene. He is one of the first graffiti artists to make the transition to canvas. Combining text with form, he creates all his work from freehand, showcasing vibrant compositions reminiscent of Pop Art in 1960s while reflecting his own signature style.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Michael Callas, “Neon Flowers,” Diptych (Glow in the Dark), Spray Paint + Stencil on Canvas, 30 x 44 inches

Growing up in Southern California in Orange County, the combination of the area’s natural beauty with its planned communities and highly curated environments were a heavy influence on Michael Callas’ artistic process. Rooted in Pop Art, Street Art, graphic design, drafting, and his life in Southern California, Callas’ paintings are done entirely with spray paint and stencils. Integrating figure and his background in architecture, Callas combines character archetypes and bold color within each work. Intricately produced through a vigorous process of drafting, mapping, and hand-cutting precise templates, Callas creates a surface that is uniform and rich in color.

These works will inspire, provoke, engage, and mesmerize. With visual perceptions always changing, peek behind the stories told and you’re sure to find the right artistic expression.

JoAnne Artman Gallery is located at 326 + 346 N Coast Hwy.

The galleries are open by appointment

For more information, go to www.joanneartmangallery.com or contact JoAnne Artman at (949) 510-5481 or by email at [email protected]

Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach to hold first Holiday Champagne Brunch on December 6

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach will host its first Holiday Champagne Brunch at the Studio at Montage Laguna Beach with champagne donated by Kobrand, one of the few remaining family-owned and operated Champagne houses. The event will take place on Sunday, Dec 6 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Studio at Montage is not currently open to the public for dining, so this is a very exciting opportunity for guests to dine in this beautiful setting. The Craftsman-style Studio at Montage is perched on a 50 ft. bluff with breathtaking ocean views.

The Boys & Girls Club is thrilled to have the opportunity to host an event before the end of the year, especially since the club had to cancel three of its major fundraising events. The Holiday Champagne Brunch will follow social distancing and safety guidelines to ensure a fun and safe day for all.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach Holiday Champagne Brunch to be held on December 6 at the Studio at Montage

Proceeds raised at the event will help the club serve the community’s youth. Costs to keep the club open during this time have increased significantly, but the club remains committed to its mission of empowering all youth to reach their full potential.

For over 65 years, the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach has been an indispensable asset to the community. From preschool to parenting classes, the club offers an array of services that focus on academic success, good character, and citizenship, healthy lifestyles, and creative expression.

The club offers classes in leadership, education and career, health and wellness, sports and fitness, as well as arts and creativity.

The club serves youth ages 3 to18 years of age at its two sites – Canyon Branch and Bluebird Branch – and has grown from serving 250 youth in 1952 to over 4,000 in 2018.

For more information about the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach, visit www.bgclagunabeach.org or call (949) 494-2535.

For more information about the Holiday Champagne Brunch, contact Michelle Fortezzo at (949)715-7584 or [email protected] or visit the club’s website.

Voting now open for MY HERO International Film Festival

Voting is online and open to the public for the 2020 MY HERO International Film Festival until November 30. To participate, watch the four short films in a category (approximately 30 minutes total) chosen as this year’s finalists and vote for your favorite.

To watch the inspiring short films online, click here.

To learn about the criteria for judging, explore questions that inspire discussion, and cast your vote, click here.

Categories include Activism, Youth Audience, Youth Audience Animation, and People’s Choice. This is a great opportunity to start a conversation about what makes a hero and how to make a good short film.

The People’s Choice ballot is a great place to begin. It features four of the finest and most inspirational short films from the 2020 MY HERO International Film Festival.

This year’s People’s Choice finalists include:

--Remember Us: An Historic Chapter at Anaheim High School – This film, made by AUHSD students Vanessa Diaz, Kenia Lares, Fryda Luna, Aleshia Osborn, Vivian Pham, and Dillian Tran takes the viewer back in time and tells the story of Anaheim High School students who were forcibly relocated to internment camps during World War II. It focuses on the personal and powerful story of Ruth Ikeda, the mother of AUSD Superintendent Michael B. Matsuda, and AUSD Professional Learning Coordinator Jackie Counts.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

People’s Choice finalist “Remember Us”

--A Moment in History – Directed by Paco Anselmi and featuring a speech by New York Governor Andrew Como, this film could not be timelier. It is a powerful tribute to healthcare workers fighting against COVID-19 and a reminder of the historical significance of our time.

--A Second Family – Directed by Ramon Sanchez Orense and Susanne Maria Krauss, this short documentary is narrated in French and Sign Language with English subtitles. It tells the story of Amina, a girl living in Goma, the third largest city in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Despite being able to hear perfectly well, she enrolls in a school for the deaf, as it is the only school her mother can afford. Despite their differences, she bonds with the other students through basketball and becomes the coach of Goma’s first deaf basketball team.

--A Walk Through the Land of a Thousand Hills – Directed by Chema Domenech, this film is a journey into one of the most beautiful and biologically diverse places on earth, Nyungwe National Park in Rwanda. We are guided by Claver Ntoyinkima, a native park ranger who shares secrets of the forest as well as the origins of his own conservation values.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

People’s Choice finalist “A Walk Through the Land of a Thousand Hills”

The MY HERO International Film Festival is part of The MY HERO Project (www.myhero.com), a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to sharing stories of the world’s heroes through stories, art, music, and short films.

To watch the inspiring short films online, click here.

To learn about the criteria for judging, explore questions that inspire discussion, and cast your vote, click here.

As holidays approach, OC Board of Supervisors calls for COVID-friendly connections with senior residents

With the holiday season rapidly approaching, the Orange County Board of Supervisors is calling on residents to safely connect with their elderly neighbors amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Happy Holidays Neighbor! is a public awareness micro-campaign targeted at raising awareness of the dangers related to senior isolation and suggesting ways everyday citizens can reach out and make a difference.

“No one should be alone during the holidays,” said Chairwoman Michelle Steel, Second District Supervisor. “The Happy Holidays Neighbor! micro-campaign connects seniors with local neighbors who can provide help and support.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website, there are many public health risks linked to social isolation and loneliness. With one-fourth of adults aged 65 and older considered to be socially isolated, this makes seniors more susceptible to increased risk of serious medical conditions, such as dementia and heart disease. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic threatens to further cut off seniors from regular social engagement as well as limit their ability to access needed food, supplies, and medication. During the holiday period, seniors face further challenges related to gift buying, mailing packages, and decorating their home exteriors.

“Seniors are among the most at-risk for contracting COVID-19, which is why many have chosen to isolate themselves for the past nine months,” said Vice Chairman Andrew Do, First District Supervisor. “Because of this, seniors have never felt more isolated than they do now. Reaching out to a senior neighbor, in a safe way, can help reduce their loneliness and anxiety. The County’s Office on Aging provides many handouts and other resources to help you get started.”

“It’s all about taking action,” indicated Supervisor Donald Wagner, Third District. “One call, one errand, or one holiday connection can be the difference in making this holiday season special to a senior.”

The Happy Holidays Neighbor! public awareness micro-campaign suggests ways to connect with and support seniors this holiday season in COVID-safe ways that focus on physical distancing but still maintain a social connection. It features a printable postcard that neighbors can fill out and send to local seniors, asking what assistance they need and providing the neighbor’s contact information. Additionally, the micro-campaign provides information about County and local senior resources that are important during the holiday season.

“Connecting people during the holidays can make all the difference,” said Supervisor Doug Chaffee, Fourth District. “Seniors who are home-bound or physical distancing during COVID-19 may look forward to a cheerful greeting or holiday helping hand.”

“The physical health of our seniors is critical, but we can’t overlook the importance of mental health,” stated Supervisor Lisa Bartlett, Fifth District. “The holidays are a time to come together to show how much we care for the health and well-being of our seniors.”

For more information, visit the County’s Office on Aging website at https://officeonaging.ocgov.com/.