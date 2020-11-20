NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 93  |  November 20, 2020

“Rise Up” virtual event draws global support 112020

“Rise Up” virtual event draws global support to aid survivors of human trafficking

By DIANNE RUSSELL 

On Sunday, Nov 15, the nonprofit International Sanctuary presented a virtual Worldwide Empowerment Gathering called “Rise Up.” Broadcasted live from Aris Boutique in Laguna and hosted by International Sanctuary’s Hands of Freedom Director and author Pam Roy, and Pam Thurin, chairperson for the event, it reached homes all over the globe. It drew 400 viewers (in 153 Zoom squares).

Supporters from around the world came together to “Rise Up” for young women escaping human trafficking. 

Roy said, “We are proud to be the voice for the 40,000 million women and children rendered voiceless due to human trafficking. We are changing lives in partnering and working with organizations who have rescued girls. But rescuing is not enough. It does not restore their dignity, it does not empower them, or provide the opportunity for a better future. That is what International Sanctuary does. We provide education and resources with a ‘hand up, not a hand down’ through the enterprise Purpose Jewelry. That is the theme of this event, ‘Rise Up.’”

Since 2007, International Sanctuary has worked to provide employment, education, health, and a safe, loving community to survivors around the world. The art of craftsmanship through the nonprofit’s social enterprise, paired with holistic care through its program, ensures that every woman gains hope, dignity, and freedom for the future.

Wendy Dailey, president and co-founder of International Sanctuary, has worked to expand the organization’s reach and opened additional facilities: Mumbai, India in 2007; Orange County in 2009 and 2019; Kampala, Uganda in 2019; and Tijuana, Mexico in 2017.

Dailey says, “We all have been affected by the COVID crisis, but for the women in our Sanctuaries who don’t have the support of family and friends, the Sanctuary is their support system, their community.”

With unemployment rates and global uncertainty on the rise, young women around the world are left vulnerable to traffickers who will prey on their difficult situations. That is why this year, International Sanctuary is focusing its efforts on education and prevention.

“Human trafficking is an epidemic hidden in plain sight,” says Dailey. “In the last two years, over 300 girls and women were identified as victims of trafficking here in Orange County. This event helps residents come together with humanitarians who are passionate about fighting for freedom in their own backyard, as well as around the world.”

The program presented some staggering statistics. Within 72 hours, a runaway girl can be pulled into human trafficking. Twenty-five percent of the total worldwide are children, and 75 percent are women. 

Board Chair and Treasurer Susan Cramm said, “Our organization is focused on four powerful growth strategies – extending the virtual Sanctuary, forming strong communities of prevention, creating employment partnerships, and strengthening our Purpose Jewelry brand.” 

Donors fight human trafficking every day when they become a Hope Partner. Starting at $10 a month, this partnership helps shine a beacon of light towards freedom for young women around the world.

Additionally, supporters can shop Purpose Jewelry to purchase ethically handcrafted gifts for everyone on their holiday list. Handcrafted by survivors of human trafficking, 100 percent of proceeds support the young women in the International Sanctuary program.

By supporting International Sanctuary, donors are empowering girls and women escaping human trafficking to embrace their true identity and worth.

For more information or to donate or buy Purpose Jewelry, go to www.internationalsanctuary.com.

 

