 Volume 12, Issue 93  |  November 20, 2020

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship presents 112020

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship presents “Whose Land was It? The Acjachemen Nation’s” on Sunday

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Laguna Beach invites the public to a virtual service titled “Whose Land was It? The Acjachemen Nation’s” on Sunday, Nov 22 at 10:45 a.m. 

Hear renowned anthropologist Stephen O’Neil, who will provide a better understanding of the origin and lives of the local indigenous peoples and what they are doing now. 

Indigenous peoples believe that existence is not about their own survival alone, but includes the survival of humanity, and of all life and sustenance. In other words, all humans are in this existence together, and should live accordingly as partners and allies. 

Stephen O’Neil has more than 35 years of experience as a cultural anthropologist in California. He is a third-generation Southern Californian, raised in coastal Orange County, and has worked with the Acjachemen tribal community of San Juan Capistrano since 1978. 

Mr. O’Neil has researched and written on ethnography, archaeology, and history, concentrating on the ethnohistory of Southern California tribal peoples. He received his M.A. in cultural anthropology at California State University, Fullerton and wrote his thesis on the Acjachemen Indians using the sacramental registers of Mission San Juan Capistrano. 

To watch virtually on Sunday, Nov 22, visit www.uulagunabeach.org/events.

 

