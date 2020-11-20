NewLeftHeader

County rolls out at-home COVID-19 test kits

The Orange County Board of Supervisors COVID-19 Testing Ad Hoc Committee, consisting of Vice Chairman Andrew Do and Supervisor Doug Chaffee, is happy to announce that starting next week, Orange County residents in Santa Ana and Anaheim will have access to 11,000 at-home COVID-19 saliva test kits. By December, the County will have available 500,000 test kits to distribute, in person or by mail, to all county residents.

“In an effort to make testing more accessible, timely, and convenient, Orange County Health Care Agency has partnered with Ambry Genetics to bring COVID-19 testing to communities most at risk for contracting the disease,” said Vice Chairman Andrew Do.

Starting November 23, residents living in Santa Ana and Anaheim will be able to register online to receive an at-home COVID-19 saliva-based test by mail or pick up one at a partnering community clinic. Test kits will be made available to all Orange County residents in the second phase of the roll-out plan.

Through the County’s partnership with Ambry Genetics, Orange County residents will have access to 11,000 saliva-based test kits by next week, and a total of 500,000 by the end of the year. These test kits are another form of PCR test that can detect COVID-19 genetic material.

“I’m proud to see the County of Orange expand our COVID-19 testing capabilities to include at-home testing kits,” said Supervisor Doug Chaffee. “As we make testing more accessible for our residents and encourage the wearing of masks and limiting social gatherings, I’m confident that we’ll be able to move Orange County out of the Purple Tier.”

Throughout the U.S., including counties in California, we have seen an increase in cases and hospitalizations after major holidays. Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Eve are particularly concerning due to their close sequencing and the current ambient levels of COVID-19 in the community. This will lead to an amplification effect, making spreading more likely. Preventative measures along with increased testing can help Orange County avoid or mitigate future post-holiday surges.

“This year will be a tough holiday season,” said Supervisor Do. “Our traditions of large gatherings with friends and family pose several health risks. We must do our best to follow practical measures to stay safe for our own well-being and that of our families. We should also do this to protect our economy and the small businesses that are suffering because of the shutdowns. These at-home test kits will allow residents, who may not have easy access to testing sites, have one delivered to them in the comfort of their own home.”

Orange County residents have a variety of testing options available to them. The Orange County Health Care Agency’s website has more information on different testing locations.

“These at-home COVID-19 tests will eliminate the need for someone who is feeling sick to go to a testing site or clinic, which in turn means that fewer people are exposed to the virus,” said Supervisor Chaffee.

 

