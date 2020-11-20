NewLeftHeader

 November 20, 2020

County allocates $1 million to expand outdoor dining capacity, restaurants may apply for $1,000 grant

Orange County’s restaurants are now eligible to apply for a $1,000 grant through the OC Restaurant Outdoor Dining Grant program to implement or expand outdoor dining capacity.

During Tuesday’s Board Meeting, the Orange County Board of Supervisors unanimously supported a $1 million plan authored by Vice Chairman Andrew Do, First District, and Supervisor Don Wagner, Third District, to help Orange County restaurants expand and improve their outdoor dining as the County moves to the State’s most restrictive tier. 

“The pandemic has forced restaurant owners to get creative to keep their businesses open,” said Vice Chairman Do. “Outdoor dining has served as a crucial tool for many restaurants across Orange County to stay afloat. As Orange County moved back to the Purple Tier [on Monday], the state’s most restrictive tier, this grant program will help those restaurants stay open for business this winter while also making sure they are adhering to California Public Health Officials’ guidance to keep their customers safe.”

The Restaurant Outdoor Dining Grant program, which is funded with federal CARES Act funding, will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. Eligible expenses solely include tents/canopies, heaters/warmers, and lighting. Purchases must be made from now through December 23.

For more information, visit the Orange County Community Resources agency’s website at www.occr.ocgov.com.

 

