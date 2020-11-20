NewLeftHeader

LB Cultural Arts Center seeks year-end tax-deductible donations to support the arts 

The Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center (LBCAC) urges lovers of the arts to support its growth by volunteering time and considering the LBCAC in year-end donations and donor advised funds. 

“We look to be an accessible and affordable epicenter for art by offering exhibition and event space to showcase leading-edge, experiential, and thought-provoking art, in the heart of California’s premier art colony,” said Rick Conkey, founder of the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center. “Now, we are seeking volunteers and donations to extend this vision.” 

Conkey continued, “The center serves as our town’s first ‘Art House’ movie theatre, a community TV station, and a new volunteer center, where we invite local residents to contribute their energy toward establishing long-term positive change for Laguna’s art community.” 

The Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center is a beacon and catalyst for advancing art appreciation, enhancing quality of life, and promoting civic and cultural development. By hosting fledgling and seasoned artists who are making a difference in music, video, film, dance, poetry, prose, the visual arts, and arts education, the center looks to promote emotional connections and artistic progress. Through a dedicated space in the heart of Laguna Beach, along the Forest Avenue Promenade, Laguna’s first cultural arts center preserves one of America’s longest-running galleries and contributes to local communities through live, online, and streaming exhibitions and events. 

Sponsored by local merchants and organizations, the Center’s flagship online program, the “Anything Goes Happy Hour,” features interesting and timely local, regional, and international talent, including insightful interviews. The “Anything Goes Happy Hour” has hosted international artists like Grammy-nominated reggae legend Pato Banton and Australian X Factor sensation Emmanuel Kenny, along with local favorites like Nick “I” Hernandez and Jason Feddy.

To donate to the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center, click here.

To reserve the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center for an event, click here.

To view “Anything Goes Happy Hour” episodes, click here.

Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center is located at 235 Forest Ave. 

For more information, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call (949) 652-ARTS.

 

